A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has earned praise on social media after showing off her academic achievements

The young lady shared details of the medical courses she did, where she bagged distinctions at the popular university

Many people took to the comments section of her post to celebrate her academic achievement after reading her viral post

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has proudly shown off online after bagging distinctions in 8 major courses she studied at the university.

The individual mentioned in her viral post the course she studied at the university and listed all the categories in which she bagged distinctions.

OAU medical graduate lists 8 courses she bagged distinctions in, trends online. Photo Source: Twitter/ObaniyiTotele

Source: Twitter

OAU graduate shares academic achievements

In her viral post, @ObaniyiTotele presented to her followers her achievements from the university.

Her statement:

“For the first time anywhere in the world, I present to you;”

“Dr. OBANIYI OLUWATOTELE”

“M.B.Ch.B (Hons) Ife.”

“Graduating with Distinctions in:”

“Anatomy”

“Biochemistry”

“Pathology”

“Pharmacology”

“Mental Health”

“Community Health”

“Internal Medicine”

“Surgery”

OAU graduate bags distinctions in 8 medical courses, celebrates academic achievement. Photo Source: Twitter/ObaniyiTotele

Source: Twitter

In a similar post, she wrote her full name and celebrated being a doctor.

Her statement:

“This is what a doctor with Honours looks like.”

“DR. OBANIYI OLUWATOTELE A.”

“M.B.Ch.B (Hons) Ife💃💃💃”

“The First of Her name!”

“Film the name well.. Fim amm!”

Reactions as lady bags 8 distinctions

@The_Spitfire1 added:

"Best student in Ophthalmology Hellooooo????"

@abdirisak9728 explained:

"A thousand congratulations, Doctor! My dear sister, daughter of noble people, may you always move forward!"

@forssyht noted:

"Congratulations Oluwatotele."

@oyinkansolaodu7 shared:

"Congratulations Dr More grace. Mutuals?"

@The_lawaljnr added:

"Doctor ma. You will teach me the art of getting distinctions."

@deb95478 said:

"Big congratulations to you sis."

@Aleeyu_21 wrote:

"Congratulations are in order, Doc. May this open the door of abundance and peace for you."

@BenchuksH shared:

"Wow! Congratulations dear 😘 more wins ahead."

@akande_olu71304 added:

"Congratulations Dr go and shine forth in the Medical world."

@BenchuksH added:

"Wow! Congratulations dear 😘 more wins ahead."

@AdeyemiSijuwade said:

"Congratulations 💃 💃 on your well deserved success Dokita."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her school journey after finishing with a Second Class Upper degree.

She said she always wanted a first-class degree and felt very sad when she saw her 100-level result because she was very close. She also said she worked harder in school later, but things became difficult, and it affected her final CGPA.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a corps member posted to the University of Ibadan shared his NYSC experience after his passing-out parade.

The young man said he served at the Department of Biomedical Engineering and also served as CDS President during his service year.

University of Ibadan alumna celebrates first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate gained attention online after sharing her school journey and final result.

She said she has always been a very bright student since her primary school days. She also said she studied Early Childhood and Educational Foundations at the University of Ibadan and finished with a First Class degree.

Source: Legit.ng