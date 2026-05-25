President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s journey through the 2027 APC presidential primaries was marked by a sweeping show of support across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

From Lagos to Adamawa, Kaduna to Imo, his votes reflected a broad coalition that cut across regions and demographics

With almost 11 million ballots cast in his favour, the figures reveal the scale of his political reach and the foundation of his candidacy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries of 2027 saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secure almost 11 million votes across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The official figures released provide a clear picture of how his support was built nationwide.

Tinubu dominates APC presidential primaries with nearly 11 million votes across Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Lagos State delivered the highest number of votes for Tinubu, with 814,988 ballots cast in his favour. This strong showing reflects his political base and long-standing influence in the state.

Northern states show strong backing

Several northern states contributed significantly to Tinubu’s tally:

Adamawa: 644,149 votes

Kaduna: 618,914 votes

Kano: 500,852 votes

Katsina: 467,003 votes

Gombe: 450,517 votes

Borno: 414,988 votes

These figures highlight the depth of his reach in the north, where political mobilisation remains a decisive factor.

South-East and South-South contributions

Tinubu also gained notable support from the South-East and South-South regions:

Imo: 582,960 votes

Delta: 407,646 votes

Akwa Ibom: 389,197 votes

Enugu: 383,382 votes

Bayelsa: 227,192 votes

While traditionally competitive zones, these numbers show his ability to secure votes beyond his strongholds.

Middle Belt and other regions

The Middle Belt states added steady contributions:

Benue: 374,787 votes

Plateau: 241,720 votes

Nasarawa: 285,436 votes

Kogi: 197,370 votes

Niger: 175,487 votes

These results underline the balancing role of the region in national politics.

Smaller states and FCT results

Some states recorded lower figures but still added to the overall tally:

Anambra: 43,034 votes

Ekiti: 85,340 votes

Osun: 100,888 votes

Cross River: 113,911 votes

FCT Abuja: 36,103 votes

Total votes and national spread

Altogether, Tinubu’s votes across the 36 states and Abuja amounted to almost 11 million ballots. This spread demonstrates his ability to mobilise support across diverse regions of Nigeria.

The APC presidential primaries of 2027 show that Tinubu’s political strength is not limited to his base in Lagos but extends across northern, southern, and middle belt states. His performance reflects a broad coalition of support that shaped the outcome of the primaries.

See the X post below:

Breakdown of results

1. Lagos: 814,988 2. Adamawa: 644,149 3. Kaduna: 618,914 4. Imo: 582,960 5. Kano: 500,852 6. Katsina: 467,003 7. Gombe: 450,517 8. Borno: 414,988 9. Delta: 407,646 10. Akwa Ibom: 389,197 11. Enugu: 383,382 12. Benue: 374,787 13. Plateau: 241,720 14. Bayelsa: 227,192 15. Ebonyi: 207,579 16. Jigawa: 206,520 17. Kogi: 197,370 18. Taraba: 183,698 19. Ondo: 181,996 20. Niger: 175,487 21. Abia: 161,005 22. Bauchi: 156,541 23. Ogun: 322,485 24. Zamfara: 321,579 25. Kwara: 310,990 26. Sokoto: 301,000 27. Kebbi: 292,972 28. Nasarawa: 285,436 29. Rivers: 280,082 30. Yobe: 253,804 31. Cross River: 113,911 32. Edo: 121,098 33. Oyo: 142,754 34. Osun: 100,888 35. Ekiti: 85,340 36. Anambra: 43,034 37. FCT: 36,103

Tinubu strengthens APC leadership as state‑by‑state breakdown shows broad coalition across northern and southern regions. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

Violence mars APC senatorial primary in Ondo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, narrowly escaped death on Monday during the APC senatorial primary election in Akure after armed thugs invaded the voting centre.

The incident occurred at Okilisa Ward 5 in Akure, where thugs stormed the venue, allegedly shooting at the senator’s vehicle and dispersing voters.

Panic spread among delegates, party officials, supporters and journalists, with several people injured, including women. Security operatives quickly evacuated Adegbonmire as the situation worsened.

Source: Legit.ng