The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost two senators in Bauchi State to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) following the outcome of the 2026 primary elections of the ruling party.

Senator Shehu Buba Umar and Senator Sama’ila Dahuwa dumped the APC over the choice of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar as the candidate of the ruling party in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Senator Buba, who planned to contest the APC governorship primaries but pulled out 24 hours before the scheduled date due to what he cited as a lack of internal democracy and manipulation of the governorship primary process, has today been announced as the PRP consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Bauchi State.

Senator Sama’ila Dahuwa joined the APC months ago after resigning from the PDP, but it appeared he was going to be denied a return ticket to the Senate, a move that prompted his decision to join the PRP. He was announced today as the PRP consensus candidate for Bauchi North in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng