The truth about Molly Noblitt and the Aubreigh Wyatt case

The death of Aubreigh Wyatt has drawn widespread public attention and online discussion. After her tragic passing in September 2023, rumours began circulating that Molly Noblitt had been arrested, convicted, or even died in connection with the case. However, no reputable sources have verified these claims.

Molly Noblitt is a TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States.

from the United States. Aubreigh Wyatt tragically ended her life on 4 September 2023, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States.

on 4 September 2023, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States. Heather, Aubreigh’s mother, stated that relentless bullying by at least four girls at Ocean Springs Middle School contributed to her daughter’s death in eighth grade.

relentless at Ocean Springs Middle School contributed to her daughter’s death in eighth grade. Although Heather never publicly identified the four girls, internet users uncovered the names of those she accused of bullying her daughter, with Molly Noblitt among them.

Who is Molly Noblitt?

Molly was born in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States. She is an American citizen of white descent. Noblitt attended Ocean Springs Middle School.

Molly is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. She gained attention on TikTok by posting lip-sync, dance, vlogs, and lifestyle-related videos. Molly Noblitt’s account has amassed a following of over 385,000 followers, with her videos receiving over 8 million views as of this writing.

What happened to Molly Noblitt?

Aubreigh Wyatt, a 13-year-old eighth-grade student at Ocean Springs Middle School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, took her own life on 4 September 2023. After her death, her mother, Heather Wyatt, took to social media, especially TikTok, to share what she believed led to her daughter’s tragic passing.

Heather claimed that her daughter’s constant bullying drove Aubrey to take her own life. She stated that at least four girls were involved, though she did not mention any names. However, online users began speculating about their identities, and Molly Noblitt was among those named.

According to The Washington Post, the parents of the four alleged bullies filed a defamation and slander lawsuit against Heather. After filing the case on 2 July 2024, Jackson County judge Mark Maplesa ordered Aubreigh's mother to shut down all social media accounts.

However, on 16 July 2024, the parents withdrew the lawsuit, according to court documents. The judge lifted Heather's social media ban days later.

The truth behind Molly Noblitt’s viral rumours

Following those happenings, several accusations about Molly Noblitt spread online. One of the most widespread claims alleged that she had been arrested and convicted in connection with Aubreigh’s death. Some even claimed she was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Other rumours went as far as to suggest that the TikTok star had been found dead in the aftermath of the Aubreigh Wyatt case.

However, there is no evidence to support these claims, as reputable media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, have not reported any such information. Fact-checkers such as We Got This Covered and online investigators have also verified that no records exist in local authority or court databases indicating any arrest or conviction of Molly Noblitt.

FAQs

Who is Molly Noblitt? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. Is Molly Noblitt alive? Molly is alive, contrary to the widespread false rumours suggesting otherwise. Did Molly Noblitt get arrested? Molly has not been arrested in connection with the Aubreigh Wyatt case. What is Molly Noblitt's nationality? She is an American citizen. Where is Molly Noblitt from? The TikToker is from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States. How old is Molly Noblitt? Her exact age is unknown; however, she is alleged to be in her teenage years as of 2025.

The case of Molly Noblitt and Aubreigh Wyatt became a focal point of grief and speculation following Aubreigh's tragic death in 2023. In the aftermath, Molly was targeted by a surge of false allegations, ranging from supposed arrests and convictions to unfounded rumours of her death, none of which were supported by credible evidence.

