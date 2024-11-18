Kizz Daniel has shared his two cents about certain attitude common with artistes when they release their songs

In some posts on his X handle, he noted that chasing numbers on streaming platforms was not the best

He warned about the implication of social media algorithms, he also noted that his post was not a shade at anyone

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has advised artistes about their creative work on streaming platforms.

The music star, who lost his mother-in-law, recently explained that social media algorithms should be left alone.

He added that stream farming was not a crime because it was for marketing, but it was meant for singers who have money.

The Twe Twe crooner used Killer Mike as an example because he had won four Grammys, though a lot of people don't know him or his songs. He further noted that chasing numbers on streaming platforms was also not the best.

Kizz Daniel shares consequences of stream farming

In his post, he mentioned that stream farming can be controlled as most of the songs don't correlate on other platforms.

The music star also said that his post was not a shade for anyone, but he was advising the new generation of singers to drop their gems.

Despite his explanation, some peeps noted that he was referring to Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid FC had reacted after Kese disappeared from Apple Music chart after topping the chart for days.

See the post here:

What fan said about Kizz Daniels' post

Netizen reacted to Kizz Daniels' post. Here are some of the comments below:

@_AsiwajuLerry:

“Lol. You’re fuelling a narrative that has been consistently used to attack your craft, and you openly tweeting about it is indirectly admitting to the backyard activities. Las las, everybody go dey alright."

@wizkidfc_:

"But you dey learn from Wiz. He is the standard. When you're good, fans will do the PR for you."

@ssomtto:

“Wizkidayo, come catch your sub, mumu."

@MDAfrica95:

"Bro continue learning from Wizkid by growing your fans organically. Today many rich FC investing in streaming without expecting anything from wizkid. Infact many of them are not on social Media. Don't ever accumulate fans with giveaway because they won't loyal and alys hungry."

@jessecarson007:

"lol wiz track list release fit swallow your album sha. I for talk say hold on oh."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Na Omah lay get this sub, werey rush postpone album after Wizkid dropped."

@AfrokonnectNG:

"This is the kind of advice every artist needs to hear! Kizz Daniel is right—sometimes you just need to put your work out there, even if you have doubts. The industry rewards bold moves and confidence, and if you’ve got both the music and the personality to back it up, you’re."

@02Gbolahan

"You wey never blow Dey shade Wizkid."

