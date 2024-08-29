Former security guards turned social media sensation Happie Boys have finally bowed to pressure as they recant their steps and wrongdoings

The social media sensations released an apology video begging Nigerians to forgive them and their plan to meet the founder of Omega Power Ministries, Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

In the viral video, Happie Boys called on social media activist Verydarkman to join them in their bid to seek the forgiveness of Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere

Barely 24 hours after controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, called out content creators Happie Boys, they released a video in response.

Some years back, the young men trended on social media after a video of them dancing while on duty as security guards at the famous eatery Chicken Republic went viral.

They were sacked from their jobs, but Nigerians rallied for them and raised money to return to school. The founder of Omega Power Ministries, Pastor Chibuzor Gift, was one of those who came through for them.

But after he sent them to school in Cyprus, there was a fallout between them, and they were deported back to Nigeria. Since then, they've had to live in the shadows.

Happie Boys begs Papa OPM

In a recently released video, the young men begged Papa OPM while calling on VDM to join them as they plan to visit Pastor Chibuzor Gift.

They also lamented about the hate, insults and curses that are constantly hurled at them by Nigerians since returning to the country.

In the clip, they noted that the hate constantly hurled at them has nearly sent them into depression, and they can no longer endure it.

See their apology video below:

Netizens react to Happie Boys' apology

Here are some of the comments that trailed their apology:

@kellysettings:

"Una suppose change Una name from Happy bois to ungrateful bois."

@kigbuajc:

"Una ThankGod say chicken republic dash una their uniform 😂 weytin una for the wear wey we go recognize una."

@48nurse:

"Apology is not coming from the heart but out of the illusions of IGBO/WEED. You are not willing to tender a heartfelt apology but needed to smoke igbo before you can do that. Purely manipulative and never remorseful❗️ Una never ready.."

@fegaivao_:

"That fair one just smoke Igbo, see him eye."

@chr_is5217:

"You need our support?? Na we insult papa OPM when una de Cyprus?"

@king__cnd_:

"Verydarkman follow una when una they insult the man? Make una go there by una self go beg."

@bahtman_:

"Both of you don’t know how to tender apology to seek forgiveness?"

@swb_trendy:

"U dey laugh as video start. He still dey funny to una abi. No wahala."

Doctor offers to help Happie Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a doctor had offered to help Happie Boys after the OPM pastor cursed them.

The Nigerian humanitarian based outside the country slammed the OPM pastor for acting like a demigod, saying the money he used for the boys and his family were offerings and tithes, not his resources.

Dr Daniel appealed to netizens close to the lads to tell them to reach him, adding that he would hand them over to his friend, a personal physician to Cyprus's president, so they could complete their studies.

