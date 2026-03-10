A viral video showing the painful final moments of BBL patient Elena Jessica before her death has sparked emotional reactions online

Reports claim the young woman developed serious complications after undergoing a second BBL surgery at Cynosure Hospital

The disturbing clip raised fresh concerns and questions about the circumstances surrounding her treatment and death

A disturbing video showing the final moments of a young woman identified as Elena Jessica has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and emotional reactions from many users online.

In the heartbreaking clip, Jessica is seen lying on a hospital bed crying in severe pain while medical workers reportedly carried out a wound dressing procedure following a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

The video, which surfaced after news of her death broke, has left many people shocked and saddened.

Reports say Jessica died after undergoing a second BBL surgery that allegedly went wrong. The procedure was reportedly carried out at Cynosure Hospital, where she later developed serious complications.

According to sources, Jessica had initially approached another clinic, Indigo, to carry out the surgery. However, she was reportedly turned away because her skin was considered “too light.”

She later sought the procedure at Cynosure Hospital, where the surgery was eventually performed.

Sadly, the operation was said to have become infected, worsening her condition in the days that followed. Some reports also claim that she did not receive adequate care during the critical period after the surgery.

After her passing, the painful video of Jessica crying during wound dressing began circulating online, drawing widespread reactions and sympathy from social media users.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Favour, a family member of the late socialite and businesswoman Elena Jessica, has reacted to her unfortunate demise.

In a voice recording shared by Unclenasco on Instagram, Favour spoke about the conversation she had with Elena before the surgery.

She was heard crying and saying that she had warned Elena not to go for a second procedure, given that she had already done one before.

In the recording, Favour said that during their discussion, Elena told her she was ready at the surgery venue. Favour even offered to come over so she wouldn’t be alone, but Elena assured her she would be fine.

Favour later saw in a WhatsApp group that Elena had passed away. She continued crying and asked why Elena went ahead with the procedure. She described Elena as her role model and lamented what she would do now that Elena was gone.

Several other celebrities previously recounted the risks they faced from undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Video of Elena Jessica's final moments trends

Many people expressed anger and concern over the circumstances surrounding her death.

Bobrisky shares his two cents on BBL

Legit.ng reported that the popular socialite, Bobrisky, sent a blunt message to women who undergo BBL surgery without the right amount of facial beauty.

In a post shared on Instagram, the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” stated that men prefer a woman with a banging body and a pretty face, rather than a woman with an enhanced body with what he described as an “ugly face”, is “rubbish.”

