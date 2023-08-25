A young Nigerian man has caught the eyes of many people owing to how he markets his wares on the streets

The hawker spoke in sound English with an infectious and convincing passion as he marketed bottled water

While some ladies gushed over his sweet voice, many people marvelled at his English-speaking ability

A Nigerian hawker with excellent communication and marketing skills has gone viral after he was recorded on the job.

TikTok user @koffiseed, who shared the hawker's video, urged the bottled water company to sign him.

The hawker marketed the bottled water in a lovely manner. Photo Credit: @koffiseed

In the clip, the hawker, identified as Dr H20, spoke fluent English to passengers in a vehicle as he marketed his bottled water for sale.

Anambra hawker with a difference

He spoke in a convincing manner that left his potential customers amused.

About the bottled water, he said:

"It helps in digestion and it is also good for the body tissue. It has a cumulation of hydrogen and oxygen, H20. It also helps in digestion; helps to reduce body temperature and also helps the spinal cord.

"It is a chemical compound but it does not affect the human body."

When a passenger asked him about some other benefits of the water, Dr H20 replied him saying:

"...It is quality, tasteless and odourless."

His marketing skills made people purchase the bottled water with speed.

Legit.ng gathered that Dr H20 does his hawking business in Onitsha, River Joy Park, beside Peace Park in Anambra state.

Watch the video below:

People were impressed with the hawker's marketing skills

Mimi_empire said:

"All the chemistry inside one bottle of water.

"I love this marketer❣️❣️God bless your hustle dear."

Love the world said:

"Omo see marketing..My advise try marketing your water in the bank and other offices."

Denab Tonia said:

"It's his calm and sweet voice for me oo."

Bridget Bodude said:

"Check his education background na Marketing hin study."

Sophie||NBH said:

"If I don't even want to drink, I'll buy."

ADUNATED said:

"The power of being a graduate Nigeria is where you will see graduates selling water it’s well. Thumps up guy."

lifeoftheslim0 said:

"Even people wey collect money from Aquafina no advertise reach like this… he speaks so well."

Majesty001 said:

"Aquafina itself no do reach this one may help locate you my brother."

