Atiku Abubakar has won the ADC presidential primary in Sokoto State with 68,823 votes

The former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and Hayatuddeen received 292 and 319 votes, respectively

According to the returning officer, a total of 69,434 votes were cast during the primary election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has been declared the winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Sokoto State.

The ADC presidential primary was conducted across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The state chief returning officer, Prof. Aminu Abubakar, said Atiku polled 68,823 votes to emerge as the winner.

Atiku defeated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Muhammad Hayatuddeen in the contest.

Abubakar said Amaechiscored 292 votes while Hayatuddeen got 319 votes.

As reported by Daily Trust, Abubakar announced the ADC presidential result on Monday, May 25, 2026, in the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security personnel, and party stakeholders.

According to Abubakar, a total of 69,434 votes were cast during the primary.

“I therefore hereby declare Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate with the highest number of votes cast in Sokoto.”

Source: Legit.ng