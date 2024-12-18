As 2024 ends, Legit.ng understands that prominent personalities including politicians and celebrities have passed on to the great beyond

The year 2024 started on a high note for prominent Nigerians but was marked by the tragic deaths of influential figures in politics, entertainment, and military, leaving the nation in mourning.

Notable political figures such as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Isa Dogonyaro passed away unexpectedly. Their deaths were a shock to the political landscape and the nation at large.

Also, the death of iconic Nollywood actors like John Okafor "Mr. Ibu" and Junior Pope, alongside military chief Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, left a gap in Nigeria’s military leadership and entertainment industry but their legacies live on.

As the year 2024 draws to a close, Legit.ng compiled a list of politicians and other prominent Nigerians whose death sent shockwaves across the nation.

1. Isa Dogonyaro

Isa Dogonyaro, the lawmaker representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, died after a brief illness in Abuja.

Akintunde Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, announced the demise of the lawmaker in a statement on Friday, May 5, 2024.

2. Olaide Akinyemi

Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, a two-term federal lawmaker representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, died at aged 51.

Akinremi's death was confirmed by the leadership of the House in a statement on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

3. Ekene Adams

Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams, a member of the House of Representatives representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna state, on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The federal lawmaker died on July 16, 2024, at 39 after battling ill health.

4. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reportedly died at a London hospital after battling with an undisclosed illness.

Ubah, aged 52, was said to have been receiving treatment before his health condition became worse. He passed away on Saturday morning, July 27, 2024.

5. Herbert Wigwe

Nigerians expressed deep sadness over the death of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe in a chopper clash.

Wigwe, wife, son and three other passengers reportedly died on Friday night, February 9, 2024, in California, United States.

It was gathered that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

6. Mr Ibu

In 2024, Nollywood was hit by the demise of John Okafor, affectionately called Mr Ibu.

Mr Ibu was a household name in Nollywood comedy. Known for his comedic genius, he died on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62.

Despite battling illness in the months leading to his death, Mr Ibu left behind a legacy of laughter and unforgettable roles.

7. Junior Pope

Just when Nollywood was mourning the demise of Mr Ibu, another tragedy struck.

Nollywood was again hit by the death of popular actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

The passing of the 39-year-old actor was announced on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by filmmaker Sam Olatunji, who noted that the actor died with three others after they fell into a river.

Junior Pope, who is known to show off his wife and children, is also involved in skit-making and he gets the attention of his fans with his videos.

8. Onyeka Onwenu

The passing of legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu at age 72 on July 30, 2024, following a performance at a birthday party, remained a shock to many.

The veteran singer, journalist, and actress Onwenu reportedly died on Tuesday, July 30, at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing following a performance at Mrs Stella Okoli's birthday party.

The late musician, who was called "The Elegant Stallion" by the Nigerian press, formerly served as chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture.

9. Rukayat Gawat

Renowned Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat's death has left a big gap in Nigeria’s religious and cultural music scene.

The popular singer, whose soulful renditions were cherished by many, passed away on September 24, 2024.

The sad news was made public by prominent Ilorin-based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh via his official Facebook page.

10. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Taoreed Lagbaja

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, died on November 5, 2024, just months after taking office, leaving a gap in Nigeria’s military leadership.

President Bola Tinubu announced the death of the army boss who passed away in Lagos in the late night of Tuesday, November 5, as a result of an undisclosed illness in Lagos.

He served as the Chief of Operations (Army) at the Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations before his appointment as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on 19 June 2023.

