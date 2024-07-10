The House of Representative member Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, has reportedly died at 51

Akinremi's death was confirmed by the leadership of the House in a statement on Wednesday, July 10, adding that the lawmaker passed away after a brief illness

This came barely two months after Isa Dongoyaro, another 46-year-old Reps member from Jigawa state died after a brief illness

Ibadan, Oyo - Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, a two-term federal lawmaker representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, is dead.

Akin Akinwale, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo state, announced his death in a tweet on Wednesday, July 10.

Honourable Akinremi from Oyo state has reportedly died Photo Credit: @mrlurvy

Source: Twitter

Two lawmakers who died in the House of Reps

Akinremi's death came exactly two months after the demise of Isa Dongoyaro, a 46-year-old House of Representative member from Jigawa state.

The Oyo federal lawmaker popularly called 'Jagaban' was a two-term Federal House of Representatives member.

The House announced the death of the federal lawmaker in a statement on Friday morning, adding that the 51-year-old politician passed away after a brief illness.

APC chieftain mourns Akinremi

Akinwale described the death of the federal lawmaker as a sad incident.

His tweet reads:

"We lost Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the NASS.

"This is really sad. Ah God."

See the tweet here:

While there was yet to be an official statement concerning the death of Akinremi, the spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, confirmed the death of Dongoyaro, adding that the lawmaker passed away on Friday morning, May 5, after a short illness in Abuja.

Dongoyaro was a first-time lawmaker who was the vice chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS and Malaria Control in the 10th Assembly.

Reps to create 74 extra legislative seats

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives had passed a bill proposing an additional 74 seats for women in the National Assembly to the second reading.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House, led 12 others to sponsor the bill, which seeks to reserve one seat each in the Senate and the House of Representatives for women.

According to the bill, if passed through, the number would commence at the end of the current National Assembly tenure.

Source: Legit.ng