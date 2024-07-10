BREAKING: Tragedy as Second APC Reps Member Dies in 2 Months, Details Emerge
- The House of Representative member Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, has reportedly died at 51
- Akinremi's death was confirmed by the leadership of the House in a statement on Wednesday, July 10, adding that the lawmaker passed away after a brief illness
- This came barely two months after Isa Dongoyaro, another 46-year-old Reps member from Jigawa state died after a brief illness
Ibadan, Oyo - Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, a two-term federal lawmaker representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, is dead.
Akin Akinwale, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo state, announced his death in a tweet on Wednesday, July 10.
Two lawmakers who died in the House of Reps
Akinremi's death came exactly two months after the demise of Isa Dongoyaro, a 46-year-old House of Representative member from Jigawa state.
The Oyo federal lawmaker popularly called 'Jagaban' was a two-term Federal House of Representatives member.
The House announced the death of the federal lawmaker in a statement on Friday morning, adding that the 51-year-old politician passed away after a brief illness.
APC chieftain mourns Akinremi
Akinwale described the death of the federal lawmaker as a sad incident.
His tweet reads:
"We lost Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the NASS.
"This is really sad. Ah God."
See the tweet here:
While there was yet to be an official statement concerning the death of Akinremi, the spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, confirmed the death of Dongoyaro, adding that the lawmaker passed away on Friday morning, May 5, after a short illness in Abuja.
Dongoyaro was a first-time lawmaker who was the vice chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS and Malaria Control in the 10th Assembly.
Reps to create 74 extra legislative seats
Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives had passed a bill proposing an additional 74 seats for women in the National Assembly to the second reading.
Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House, led 12 others to sponsor the bill, which seeks to reserve one seat each in the Senate and the House of Representatives for women.
According to the bill, if passed through, the number would commence at the end of the current National Assembly tenure.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844