National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited an extremely poor security situation

Speaking recently during a security meeting with stakeholders at the Benue state Government House in Makurdi, Ribadu defended the Tinubu government

However, a lawyer, Maxwell Opara, strongly disagreed with the NSA's statement, tasking the current government to work more to restore peace across the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Maxwell Opara, a top Abuja-based lawyer, has said Nuhu Ribadu’s recent comment that Nigeria's security situation is not too bad should have led to his resignation if the country were a functioning democracy.

Legit.ng reports that with over 150 people reportedly killed in the past two weeks alone, Opara said it is unconscionable to claim that the country is doing well on security.

While acknowledging that total security is yet to be achieved, Ribadu said the country is “on the right course". Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

The legal practitioner urged Ribadu, the national security adviser; and the minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; to step down.

He said Ribadu's assessment of the security situation is starkly at odds with the harsh reality on the ground.

Legit.ng recalls that Ribadu said his principal, Bola Tinubu, inherited an "extremely bad government", adding that fixing the country would take time.

Ribadu noted that in terms of security, "we are addressing the issues; to harm is easy, but to fix things takes time."

The NSA spoke during a security meeting with stakeholders at the Benue Government House in Makurdi while commiserating with the people of the state over the spate of killings and renewed attacks.

'Ribadu, others have failed the north' - Opara

But reacting to Ribadu’s remarks in a recent interview with Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng, Barrister Opara said:

“All those things are what I call political statements. One expected him (Ribadu) to address the issue squarely. What have you been doing to make sure that there is nothing like Almajiri in Kaduna state? All those schools where you see children schooling under mango trees, where there are no classrooms, chairs, no facilities, what are you doing to ensure that all those amenities are in the school? These are the things that we expected you (the current federal government) to do, not coming out to tell us what we know.”

Opara added:

“All of them, ranging from their father, Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, have failed the people of the north.”

The video can be watched below:

Benue, Plateau killings: Expert tackles defence minister

In the same vein, a security consultant and public affairs analyst, Opialu Fabian, commended Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity in Nigeria, citing the administration’s record-high budgetary allocation to the sector.

Fabian, meanwhile, criticised minister of defence Mohammed Badaru, suggesting that recent remarks by former defence minister Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma calling for Nigerians to resort to self-help were effectively a vote of no confidence.

He said:

"If TY Danjuma is calling for self-help to end insecurity, that means he has passed a vote of no confidence on the current minister of defence,.

“This is a clear indication that the minister is not doing enough to address the security challenges facing the country."

Benue, Plateau killings: Governors hold meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid mounting insecurity and escalating violence across several parts of the country, the 36 state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) met with General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's chief of defence staff (CDS).

The meeting was to deliberate on the deteriorating security situation in some states and chart a path towards curbing them.

The NGF emphasised the need for the adoption of technology-driven solutions and increased recruitment into security agencies to tackle the killings at the state level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng