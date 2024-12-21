37 people have lost their lives following a deadly stampede that occurred during food distribution in Abuja and Anambra

In a swift reaction to the development, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordered a thorough investigation and mentioned who is to be blame

In response, President Bola Tinubu cancelled his engagements in Lagos, to mourn the victims of the stampede in Abuja and Anambra

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has ordered a probe into the stampede at a food distribution event in Abuja and Anambra state.

IGP reacts as Abuja, Anambra food stampede claimed 37 lives. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Abuja, Anambra stampede: 37 feared dead

Channels TV reported that at least ten persons died and many others were injured during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

The Nation reported that 27 people were feared dead following a stampede in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

IGP orders investigation

Reacting to the incidents, police boss, IGP Egbetokun, said negligence on the part of those distributing items is criminal.

He warned against unorganised distribution of palliatives.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, December 21, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi, quoted the IGP as mandating all police commissioners in the affected states to probe the incidents.

Stampede: Tinubu mourns, cancels engagements

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in reaction to the disaster, cancelled his events in Lagos state.

He also mourned the painful losses and offered prayers.

“President Bola Tinubu cancelled all his official events in Lagos today, including his attendance at the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta in honour of the stampede victims in Abuja and Okija, Anambra State,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said in a statement.

Ibadan funfair tragedy: Atiku mourns

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar expressed grief over the tragic stampede at a funfair held in Ibadan.

The Oyo state police command confirmed seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media page, Atiku described the incident as "heartbreaking" and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng