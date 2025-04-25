The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has warned referees of 10-year bans and possible arrest over match manipulation

A special monitoring team and live broadcasts are strategies the NFF plans to use for scrutinising officiating

Poor officiating, like the recent Heartland versus Shooting Stars case, has fueled public distrust in the NPFL lately

As Nigeria's football season approaches its critical stages, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a strong and clear warning to referees across the country.

Referees who manipulate match outcomes will face suspensions. The guilty officials may be banned for a minimum of ten years, and could be handed over to law enforcement for prosecution.

Referees line up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Qualifiers football match between Senegal and Malawi. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

This stern declaration came via the NFF Refereeing Development Committee on Wednesday, All Africa reports.

The directive covers all tiers of football in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL), and the Nationwide League One (NLO).

With league titles, promotions, and relegation battles heating up, the NFF fears some match officials may be tempted or pressured to favour certain teams.

Monitoring and accountability measures introduced

The NFF has assembled special monitoring teams to be physically present at matches to ensure fairness.

Their primary role is to observe officiating and report any suspicious conduct. Additionally, more matches will now be broadcast live, giving fans, journalists, and football authorities a clearer look at referee performances.

Sunday Megwo of Abia Warriors FC (R) fighting for the ball with an EL-Kanemi Warriors FC player during the President Federation Cup Finals 2024. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, this new level of transparency aims to deter manipulation and restore credibility to Nigerian refereeing, which has suffered significantly in recent years.

Nigerian referees are rarely chosen for top-tier African or international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, and a host of respectable competitions, a stark contrast to past decades.

Recent suspensions underscore the crisis

A recent high-profile case is that of referee Emmanuel Kolawole, who was suspended in February after awarding a controversial penalty to Heartland in their NPFL clash against Shooting Stars.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Heartland, and the decision was deemed unfair and result-altering by the committee, per the Daily Post.

Though disciplinary actions like these send a message, the underlying issues run deep.

Nigerian referees often work under immense pressure, facing poor pay, threats from angry fans or club officials, and limited access to training.

These challenges, coupled with the mounting demand for consistent officiating, highlight the urgent need for systemic reform.

The NFF’s new hardline stance signals an effort to clean house. However, experts argue that unless the Federation also improves referee welfare and training, the root causes of manipulation may persist, despite the threat of bans or arrests.

NFF must find a balance with punishment

Nigerian football expert, Toritseju Williams, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, hailed the NFF’s strong stance against manipulation in our local leagues, but called for a balance amid the poor conditions of referees in the league.

"The NFF’s tough stance on corrupt officiating is a step in the right direction, but it cannot stand alone," said Toritseju Williams.

"Our referees are operating under immense pressure, facing poor pay, constant threats from fans and club officials, and barely enough access to proper training.

“If we’re serious about ending manipulation in Nigerian football, the Federation must find a balance between punishment and support. Without real investment in referee welfare and development, we’re just treating the symptoms, not the disease."

Chelle issues warning to NFF officials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has firmly stated that he will not tolerate any interference from officials within the NFF when it comes to player selection.

Appointed by the NFF in January, the 47-year-old was given the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng