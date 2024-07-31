Nigerian iconic singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu buzzed the internet following the sad reports of her death

The celebrated star was said to be performing at an event when she slumped and was rushed to the hospital

Reports from an eyewitness and a family member regarding the tragic passing have stirred massive reactions online

Nigerians have been thrown into mourning as veteran singer, journalist, and actress Onyeka Onwenu has sadly passed away at age 72.

Ms Onwenu reportedly died on Tuesday evening at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing while performing at Mrs Stella Okoli's birthday party.

Fans in shock over Onyeka Onwenu's tragic death. Credit: @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

An eyewitness who attended the celebration confirmed the tragic news to TheNiche.

"It is quite sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at Mrs. Stella Okoli's birthday party today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and she slumped afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"She was taken to Reddington Hospital, and she couldn't make it," the unidentified eyewitness told the newspaper.

According to News Central TV, the acclaimed music icon collapsed at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after becoming ill while attending a private celebration.

Family reports also confirmed that Onwenu performed on stage during a friend's birthday celebration. She fell just after returning to her seat. Emergency personnel responded quickly and took her to the hospital on Victoria Island, where she was later declared dead. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

A brief history on Onyeka Onwenu

Born on January 31, 1952, Onwenu was a multidimensional artist whose career spanned four decades. She was an actress, journalist, and politician, in addition to being a well-known singer and songwriter.

Onwenu's music mixed genres like highlife, reggae, and pop, and it frequently tackled social and political themes. Some of her most popular songs are "One Love," "Iyogogo," and "Ekwe."

The late musician, who was called "The Elegant Stallion" by the Nigerian press, formerly served as chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture.

In 2013, she was appointed Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women's Development.

Onyeka Owenu's death spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wowaccessorries:

"Chai! Who come must go. May we live well and leave well."

mdpeoplesdoctor:

"RIP legend. Dear Hypertensive Patient please please take your antihypertensive. When it gets so high and can’t take it. You suddenly breath your last. Or your kidneys are in wreck. It is well."

makyz_styling:

"Oh Earth, hear me as I hear the lord, you will not swallow me or any member of my family in Jesus name Amen."

callme_senator:

"Oh ndi Igbo we lost an Amazon."

ngozi_ca:

"Who come remain now? Eh ?"

strongest_osorlee:

"Rest ndi Igbo has lost of the most beautiful and intelligent woman."

hrmawukam:

"We are really just vessels . We do our work and leave !!"

dogr8:

"Till date , she no witness a better naija she sang of."

michigabbi:

"We lost a legend."

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie shares of near-death experience

Nollywood veteran Charles Inojie was overly filled with immeasurable gratitude as he narrowly escaped death in his residential home.

Charles Inojie took to Instagram to share his testimony, recounting how he nearly missed death. He disclosed that God came through for him, much to the chagrin of the devil.

According to the seasoned actor, his tank had fallen on his favourite sitting position, his customary spot, a few seconds after he stood up from it.

Source: Legit.ng