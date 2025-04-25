After two days of multiple flight cancellations and delays, NiMET workers have suspended the strike

Other airport unions that joined in the strike have taken the same route, with the option of resuming the strike on a later date

The workers have communicated their grievances to the federal government, and are waiting to see tangible results before the set date

Two days into the announced strike, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) workers have called off the strike in airports across the country.

The strike was called off in response to the federal government’s intervention, but the union has insisted that it would resume the strike at a later date if the issues are left unaddressed.

Mr. Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, shared this update in a statement.

Flight schedules can now resume normally as the NiMET workers have returned to work. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The statement added that the industrial action is suspended until May 13, 2025.

Some days ago, NiMET workers declared a nationwide strike, withdrawing their services in all airports across Nigeria from midnight on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

They also called on other airport unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), to show solidarity to their cause, and support them on their mission.

Subsequently, a protest was staged at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, by airport workers there to support the NiMET workers and insist on the immediate implementation of the new national minimum wage, among others.

Aviation Minister convenes meeting with stakeholders

The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, convened a meeting with the stakeholders and union representatives on Thursday to address the issues, and the decision to suspend the strike came afterwards, the SUN reports.

The X post from the Minister’s special adviser on digital media, Gbenga Saka, said the meeting had leaders of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), led by Ochema Abba (General Secretary) and the Deputy President, the President General of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Alale Adebayo and the Chairman, Comrade Ambore Samson (Chairman).

National Secretary of NUATE, Aba Ocheme, confirmed the move in a statement. He said;

“We have resolved to suspend the ongoing strike till May 13, 2025, in recognition of the Minister’s timely and sincere intervention. We await the progress of the actions he has committed to take.”

Why airport unions went on strike

NiMET staff raised several issues and unresolved grievances key among which are the non-implementation of the 2019 consequential adjustment to the national minimum wage (with at least 30 omitted staff), poor remuneration in relation to other aviation agencies, demands for a 25 to 35% salary increase, and demand for 40% hardship/peculiar allowances earlier agreed upon.

They also complained that the NiMET management was ignoring critical staff training meant to be conducted annually, and several other benefits due to the staff.

The union also noted that the earlier issued ultimatum had been ignored, and with the ultimatum expiring on April 16, the strike became the next necessary move.

FG intervenes to stop the strike

Among the steps taken to address the issues, Festus Keyamo assured the workers that formal communications had been sent to President Bola Tinubu and Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister for Finance, to address the financial concerns.

Keyamo also stated that also committed to setting up a ministerial committee, headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, to interface with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, to address the wages, allowances and related matters.

The strike started on the midnight of Tuesday, April 22 causing a major disruption to flight schedules. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

He expressed optimism that they would record notable progress to appease the workers before May 13.

Air travellers stranded due to the unions' strike

In related news, Legit.ng reported that air travellers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, were stranded on Wednesday, April 23.

This was due to the strike from the NiMET workers and other airport unions that joined them in solidarity to stage a protest.

Several flights were cancelled at the airport, and many others were delayed, causing chaos.

