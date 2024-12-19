President Bola Tinubu has called for a thorough investigation into the stampede at an Ibadan funfair, that claimed the lives of 35 minors

Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of Ife, and several others have been arrested by the Oyo state police after a tragic stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, expressed sorrow over the deadly stampede, called for urgent reforms to prevent similar tragedies and demanded justice for the victims

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident at a children’s funfair in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, which claimed lives and left many others injured.

Funfair tragedy: police make arrest as death toll hits 35

The president extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo state and, most importantly, to the grieving families who have lost their children in the unfortunate event.

Legit.ng reported that 35 minors had been confirmed dead in the stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

But on Thursday, December 19, the Oyo state police command confirmed the arrest of the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, the principal of the Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdulahi, and six others in connection to the death of the children.

Funfair tragedy: Tinubu orders thorough investigation

But on Thursday, the presidency released a statement signed by the special adviser to the Tinubu on Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga.

The statement was titled, “Tinubu Expresses Deep Anguish Over Ibadan FunFair Tragedy, Demands Thorough Investigation.”

According to the statement, President Tinubu emphasised that it is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to this painful incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

He stressed the importance of holding those responsible accountable should any form of negligence be uncovered.

Tinubu urged the Oyo state government led by Seyi Makinde to take every necessary measure to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring.

Determined to prevent similar tragedies, the president has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

“We must uncover the truth behind this tragedy.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu calls on event organisers to prioritise the safety of all attendees, especially children.

“It is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions were involved, ensuring a transparent and accountable process,” the president stated.

Ibadan tragedy: Olubadan sends message to Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has reacted to the death of over 3o children at Ibadan funfair.

Oba Olakulehin urged Governor Seyi Makinde to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The traditional ruler said the investigation is necessary to prevent future occurrences and hold the culprits accountable.

