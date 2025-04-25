Rivers State's sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, has finally appeared before the House of Representatives oversight committee

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee and the Rivers' sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, are finally meeting at the national assembly complex after several postponement.

Rivers' sole administrator apologised to Reps

Ibas explained that he was still settling down in his new role and appealed for the lawmakers' understanding. Following the sole administrator's appeal, journalists were excused, and they all went into a closed-door session.

Ibas, who was recently appointed as the sole administrator in Rivers state, on Thursday, April 24, shunned the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, as he failed to appear before them even after being invited for an interactive session.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas had constituted and inaugurated the committee on April 15, 2025. The committee then scheduled its meeting for Thursday, April 17, and later rescheduled its meeting.

Why Reps invited Rivers sole administrator

The sole administrator was invited to facilitate discussion on the governance activities in Rivers state since he assumed office.

However, Ibas, who was in Abuja on Thursday, April 24, for the National Economic Council meeting at the presidential villa, failed to appear for the rescheduled session.

Vanguard reported that the committee, chaired by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, had announced Thursday, April 24, as the rescheduled date for the meeting, which was first postponed on the request of the sole administrator. Unfortunately, Ibas did not appear and no communication was made to the committee in respect of that.

What happened when Reps invited Rivers' administrator

The committee chairman, Ihonvbere, and other lawmakers left the Committee Room 301 of the House of Representatives complex as the Rivers' sole administrator did not appear. They did not address journalists either, saying "no comment" when approached by journalists.

The committee then suspended the meeting between it and Ibas indefinitely, as the Rivers' sole administrator did not appear for the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng