FCT, Abuja - The Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, passed on at the age of 52.

The presidency said Lagbaja died after a period of illness in Lagos on Tuesday night, November 5.

Lagbaja was born on 28 February 1968 in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Things to know about Lagbaja

According to Lagbaja's profile on the Nigerian Army website, the late COAS proved himself as a professional soldier.

Lagbaja was born on 28 February 1968 in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state.

He was married to Mrs Maria Lagbaja and the union is blessed with children.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography from the Nigerian Defence Academy and a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

Lagbaja enjoys watching documentaries and reading biographies.

He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy on September 12, 1987, as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Lagbaja was appointed as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu.

He was promoted to the enviable rank of Lieutenant General on 31 July 2023.

He served as the Chief of Operations (Army) at the Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations before his appointment as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on 19 June 2023.

Acting COAS Major Gen. Oluyede assumes Office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag COAS), Major General Olufemi Oluyede assumed duties at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, November 1.

At the formal taking-over ceremony at the Defence Headquarters, Oluyede expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, emphasized that Oluyede’s appointment aligns with the Armed Forces Act of 2004.

