100+ broken heart SMS and quotes for the recently heartbroken

Heartbreaks are the worst, right? Parting ways with someone you love is a difficult thing. The reality of life is you will get your heart broken at some point. You can deal with the pain by sending or reading broken heart SMS and quotes. These will remind you that you will get through the pain and become happy again.

Falling in love with someone comes with feelings of joy, excitement, and happiness. On the other hand, parting ways is characterised by sadness, anger, and frustration. If you recently parted ways with someone you loved, check out these broken heart SMS and quotes to help you get through the pain.

Broken heart SMS and quotes for the recently heartbroken

Most times, the best way to get through a difficult breakup is by allowing yourself to go through the motions. Allowing yourself to feel everything you do without suppressing anything is necessary for healing. Below is a list of sad broken heart SMS and quotes for you.

Short heartbreak messages

Parting ways with a loved one comes with mixed feelings and the urge to let them out. You can let the pain out in a few words. Below are short SMS you can send to feel lighter.

Love is unconditional. Relationships are not.

Our greatest joy and our greatest pain come in our relationships with others.

Part of me aches at the thought of you being so close yet so untouchable.

Falling out of love is very enlightening. For a short while, you see the world with new eyes.

Loving you was like going to war; I never came back the same.

Why did I always end up loving the person who hurt me the most? Why was love so cruel?

I was born when you kissed me and died when you left. I lived a few weeks while you loved me.

Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited fondness.

I never dreamed that I’d love somebody like you and never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like you.

True hearts have eyes and ears, no tongues to speak. They hear, see, and sigh, and then they break.

So it's true when all is said and done; grief is the price you pay for adoration.

Then his heart, now broken into a thousand pieces, slowly began to turn to ice.

Everybody said, Follow your heart. I did, and it got broken.

You gave me wings to fly, then took away my sky.

There is one pain I often feel, which you will never know. The absence of you causes it.

I don’t think anyone can give you advice when you’ve got a broken heart.

Touching heartbreak quotes

Celebrities are not spared from heartbreaks. Their experiences after ending relationships have made some of them utter meaningful words. Here are good quotes to keep you going.

No matter how bad your heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for your grief. - Faraaz Kazi

When you are in love, and you get hurt, it’s like a cut — it will heal, but there will always be a scar. - Soo Jie

Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness. - Steve Maraboli

With time the pain eases, the body recovers, and the brain figures out new ways to go on. - Federico Chini

Sadness flies away on the wings of time. - Jean de La Fontaine

Courage is the power to let go of the familiar. - Raymond Lindquist

Perhaps someday I’ll crawl back home, beaten, defeated. But not as long as I can make stories out of my heartbreak, beauty out of sorrow. - Sylvia Plath

In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on. - Robert Frost

Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings and new opportunities. - Patti Roberts

The pleasure of love lasts but a moment. The pain of love lasts a lifetime. - Bette Davis

Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs. - Miss Piggy

You ask everybody you know: How long does it usually take to get over it? There are many formulas. One year for every year you dated. Two years for every year you dated. It’s just a matter of willpower: The day you decide it’s over, it’s over. You never get over it. - Junot Díaz

Sometimes good things fall apart, so better things can fall together. - Marilyn Monroe

The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten. - William Faulkner

Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don’t. - Stephen King

When your heart is broken, your boats are burned: nothing matters anymore. It is the end of happiness and the beginning of peace. - George Bernard Shaw

There are many ways of breaking a heart. Stories were full of hearts broken by love, but what really broke a heart was taking away its dream — whatever that dream might be. - Pearl S. Buck

Heartbroken messages to make her cry

Did you know crying is sometimes good because it has a cathartic effect? When you cry, you let your emotions and feelings out. If she broke your heart, send her these messages to make her cry.

You meant the world to me, and now that I’ve lost you, I feel empty. Losing you was the worst thing that ever happened to me.

After saying goodbye, I felt like throwing myself into an endless pit to see eternal emptiness. Right now, I’m far too good to escape into the world of darkness. I hope you are happy wherever you are.

My eyes are hurting cause I can’t see you, My arms are empty cause I can’t hold you, My lips are cold cause I can’t kiss you, My heart is broken, and I miss you!

The pain in my heart makes me appreciate the value of true happiness. Your leaving has changed my life.

I had dreams for us; I conjured up beautiful imaginations of our forever together. But reality has dawned on me; I guess we are good apart. Hoping my dreams are fulfilled elsewhere.

Promise me you will not forget the love we shared, the silly jokes, the romantic moments and all we did together. You are gone now, but never to be forgotten.

Living a day without you would mean having no life at all. But if losing you is the best thing to make you happy, then I must live without a life.

You made me fulfilled, but now I am all alone without you. I am broken, and I don’t know how to get over this.

I honestly cared for you more than myself. I forgot to love myself, and that’s where everything went wrong. Now, I will try to be happy no matter what.

Did we have to end what we shared? Did we have to let go of each other? What is the meaning of life if I don’t have you by my side?

You broke my heart, but I still feel like I would give this another shot because I can never get to love someone as much as I love you.

It’s so hard to forget pain, but it’s even harder to remember sweetness. You have no scar to show for happiness. You learn so little from peace.

I’ve never been this scared and confused. The thought of living without you is daunting. I hope that one day, I will find closure and move on completely. I feel sorry for myself.

We held hands, we kissed, we showed each other true love. Where did we go wrong? What happened to us? Why am I crying?

Sad SMS in English for broken hearts

In life, we all encounter sadness due to various reasons. If you are feeling sad because your heart is broken, send one of these texts.

You don’t know how much you mean to me. If you did, you wouldn’t have punished me this much.

Behind these small eyeballs is nothing but patches of dried blood from many nights of weeping. Why did you have to grind my heart the way you did?

I loved you, and I still love you. Even if we have to part ways, at least let me keep loving you from a distance.

Do you know it’s easy to fall in love but quite difficult to climb out of it? Will I ever climb out successfully? With such deep agony?

If it was prophesied to me that you would betray our love, I would have counted it as folly. But here I am, wishing I was prepared for the shock.

Just like that, our years of hard work have gone down the drain. Didn’t we promise each other loyalty and friendship? Why are we hurting each other this much?

As much as I try, it is simply impossible to forget you. Your love was very special to me, and I haven’t been able to get any that compares to it.

How easy do you think it is to let you go? I loved you with everything I have and with all that I am. Tell me, where do I go from here?

I know we met under unlikely circumstances, but we didn’t need to sever our union as if we never professed our love for each other.

If you are reading this, I’d like you to know that life has been hard without you and that I no longer see the light at the end of the tunnel. You were my strength.

The answer to all my prayers was in your eyes. Your touch brought me comfort, and it was divine to be in your arms. I hope you take comfort in knowing I have nowhere else to go after this.

Throughout our relationship, I tried being the perfect one, but you put all your energy on someone else, and that breaks my heart. I hope you find peace, knowing you broke me into smithereens.

Ultimately, life holds so many surprises. Though this is a bitter occurrence, I am sure that this disappointment will work out something nice in the future.

More often than not, I thought the worst thing in life was death, but it turns out being alone is the worst thing anyone could experience.

Broken heart SMS for her

Letting the woman you loved know how deeply she hurt you can help you heal. Choose a heartbroken SMS for her below.

Thanks for giving me the best time of my life. I will only remember our good times together and will try to live happily. I pray for your happiness too.

This is what it felt like to have a broken heart. It felt less like a cracking down the middle and more like she had swallowed it whole, and it sat bruised and bleeding in the pit of her stomach.

You broke my heart into a million pieces. As I gather the broken remains of yesterday, I discover that breathing itself has become painful.

A million words wouldn’t bring you back, I know because I tried. Neither would a million tears, I know, because I’ve cried.

You are never so defenceless against suffering as when you love, never so helplessly unhappy as when you have lost your loved object or its love.

Saying his name stabbed my heart like someone had ripped through my carefully stitched-up world and exposed the infected, pulsing red tissue that I thought was healing.

Love is like an ice cube, the harder you hold on to it, the faster it will disappear. All you’ll have in your hand will be tears of crushed love. This hurts so much.

When It’s clear that you don’t feel the same way for me. The problem is that as much as I can’t force you to love me, I can’t force myself to stop loving you.

You promised to take care of me, but you hurt me. You promised me joy but you gave me tears. You promised me your love but you gave me pain.

It’s hard to pretend you love someone when you don’t but it is harder to pretend that you don’t love someone when you really do.

Thousands of happy moments cannot remove pain in the heart. But a single dose of pain can remove thousands of happy moments. I am in deep pain.

You hurt me so bad. You made me cry. All I ever wanted was for you to love me.

You’re the first person who broke my heart. For the rest of my life, you will always be the one who hurt me the most. Don’t forget that.

I was positive I was in love with you. I was positive it was true. What the heck am I supposed to do when you broke my heart into two?

Heartbroken SMS for him

Did your boyfriend shatter your heart? You can express how you feel using the texts below.

I’m proud of my heart. It’s been played, stabbed, cheated, burned, and broken but somehow still works.

There are things that we don’t want to happen but have to accept, things we don’t want to know but have to learn, and people we can’t live without but have to let go.

My worst nightmare came true; I never thought we would have to part ways like this. We were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it. Thanks for the beautiful memories.

I never thought who used to be my happiness would become my most painful memory.

A star came into my life, now suddenly she disappeared. My life has become blank. Still searching for her.

Each day, I try to find activities that will help me stop thinking about you. I’ve gotten myself drunk and played all sorts of music, but I still can’t get you out of my head. I’m shattered.

You can close your eyes to things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to things you don’t want to feel.

I never thought you would leave me like this. But I hope you are happy wherever you are. Take care, and be happy.

I wish I could give you my pain just for one moment to understand how much you hurt me. May God bless you wherever you are.

If I knew that this love had an end, I would never have gotten into it.

I always thought love was the answer to every problem, but now I know that it isn’t. All I want is to be with someone who can make me feel loved. But you weren’t that person.

The worst feeling in the world is knowing you have done everything you could to show someone you love them, and yet they still choose someone else over you.

I hurt a lot, but I can’t seem to find the right sedative to numb my pain. I never knew love could be this wicked.

As much as I try telling myself that it will soon be over and that I’ll bounce back, I still lack the strength to move on.

Broken messages for myself

Reading a touching breakup message can help your heart cope with the pain that comes after parting ways with a lover. You can write a heartfelt message and send it to yourself to feel better.

My sadness has become an addiction. When I’m not sad, I feel lost. I start to panic, trying to find my way back, which leads me back to my original state: sadness.

I guess that's what saying goodbye is always like. It's like jumping off an edge. The worst part is choosing to do it. Once you're in the air, there's nothing you can do but let go.

Perhaps a great love is never returned. Yet, had it been given warmth and shelter by its counterpart in the other, perhaps it would have been hindered from ever growing to maturity!

Waking up in the morning has become difficult now. Nothing is like before. I spend a lot of time crying these days. I can clearly hear my loneliness calling out for you from the inside.

It's funny how I feel so much, but cannot say a word. I am screaming inside, but cannot be heard.

Some days are just bad days, that’s all. You have to experience sadness to know happiness, and I remind myself that not every day is going to be a good day. It is what it is.

Some think holding on makes you strong, but sometimes it is letting go. I am letting you go for my sake.

Love does not begin and end the way you seem to think it does. Love is a battle; it is a war; it is a growing up.

I'm absolutely heartbroken and crushed but trying my best to cope. On to the next chapter of this crazy thing I call my life!

I don’t know why they call it heartbreak. It feels like every other part of my body is broken too.

Love is an untamed force. When you try to control it, it destroys you. When you try to imprison it, it enslaves you. When you try to understand it, it leaves you feeling lost and confused.

As the light intensifies, so does my misery, and I wonder how it is possible to hurt so much when nothing is wrong.

Your absence has gone through me like a thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its colour. Oh, my heart is shattered!

What are the symptoms of a broken heart?

A shattered heart can have symptoms resembling a heart attack. This is called broken heart syndrome, and its symptoms are chest pain and shortness of breath.

What causes the feeling of a broken heart?

Being away from a person you love and not being able to be with them again causes the feeling of brokenness. This is particularly common after lovers part ways.

What does heartbreak feel like?

It is challenging to describe what heartbreak feels like, but it is characterised by feelings of anger, despair, sadness, regret, and emotional pain.

What do you say when you are heartbroken?

You can say you feel sad or pain. You are allowed to express whatever you feel. However, you should choose your words and actions carefully as you express yourself to avoid making mistakes you will regret for the rest of your life.

Painful as it may be, sending or receiving a broken heart SMS helps hearts deal with pain. We hope the texts above assist you in dealing with the separation from a loved one.

