- Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, the lawmaker representing the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna state has reportedly passed on
- The lawmaker who was elected into office on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023, reportedly passed away on Tuesday morning after battling with an undisclosed illness
- As of the time of filing this report, the leadership of the House of Representatives has not released an official statement on Adams' demise
The House of Representatives has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its members, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams.
Kaduna lawmaker Adams is confirmed dead
The lawmaker who reportedly passed on Tuesday, July 16, after a brief illness, was chairman of the House Committee on Sports and represented the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna state.
As reported by Leadership on Tuesday, Adams’ close friend, Mike Obasi, confirmed the death via a WhatsApp message.
Brief details about the deceased lawmaker
Hon. Adams, a former general manager of Kada City FC and Remo Stars, was elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of Labour Party (LP) in 2023.
With his sports background as a former athlete and administrator, he was appointed the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, a position he held until his death on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024, the report disclosed.
Legit.ng reports that Adams’ death was the second to hit the House of Reps within a week following the death of Hon. Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban) from Oyo state, who passed away on Wednesday, July 10.
Akinremi, representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, reportedly died at the age of 51.
Akinremi's death was confirmed by the leadership of the House in a statement on Wednesday, July 10.
Mourning as Kano assembly lawmaker dies at 59
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Kano House of Assembly member Halilu Kundila had reportedly died.
The deceased, who represented Shanono/Bagwai state constituency on the platform of the APC, gave up the ghost in his sleep in his residence on Saturday night, family sources said.
The family informed the 59-year-old fell sick before his death that night, leaving behind four wives and 17 children. Mourners paid glowing tributes to the lawmaker who distributed palliatives to his constituents last week.
