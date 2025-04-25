Sister Genevieve Jeanningros, a close friend of Pope Francis for over four decades, was allowed to grieve near his coffin at St Peter’s Basilica, breaking protocol

Her emotional tribute highlighted their lifelong bond, forged through shared humanitarian efforts and commitment to the vulnerable

Meanwhile, incidents of mourners taking selfies with the late Pontiff’s body sparked criticism amid long queues and heightened security measures at the Vatican

Sister Genevieve Jeanningros, an 81-year-old French-Argentine nun and close friend of Pope Francis, was permitted to bypass traditional protocol while grieving at St Peter’s Basilica during the late Pontiff’s lying-in-state.

The restricted area, typically reserved for clergy, became the setting for a moment of raw emotion as Jeanningros approached the coffin with official assistance.

Crying Nun Very Close to Pope Francis Before His Passing Allowed to Break Protocol. Photo credit: Albert Pizoli/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

Dressed in a blue headscarf and navy attire, the nun burst into tears as she paid her respects to her friend of over four decades.

Decades of friendship and shared humanitarian vision

According to DailyMail UK, Jeanningros, affectionately nicknamed ‘L’enfant terrible’ by Francis, had dedicated 56 years to serving disadvantaged communities as part of the Little Sisters of Jesus.

The pair’s bond originated when Francis was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, strengthened by mutual dedication to vulnerable populations and shared experiences during the Argentine dictatorship.

Francis had visited Jeanningros in July to acknowledge her humanitarian efforts, underscoring the depth of their friendship.

Her caravan home in Ostia, Rome, has long been a centre for supporting the marginalised, including homeless individuals and fairground workers.

Crying Nun Very Close to Pope Francis Before His Passing Allowed to Break Protocol. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImage

Source: UGC

Mourners’ selfies spark controversy at Basilica

The emotional tribute from Jeanningros contrasted sharply with incidents involving mourners taking selfies with the Pope’s coffin.

Despite efforts by guards to deter such behaviour, photos circulated online, prompting criticism from those attending to pay their respects.

Queues at St Peter’s Basilica stretched to five hours by late evening, with 19,430 visitors recorded within the first 12 hours.

Enhanced security measures included Italian police patrols, alongside crowd management efforts, ahead of Saturday’s funeral at St Peter’s Square.

About Pope Francis

Pope Francis, revered as the head of the Catholic Church, passed away, leaving behind a profound legacy of compassion, humility, and dedication to social justice.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief worldwide, with thousands gathering at St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects during his lying-in-state.

As one of the most transformative leaders of the modern Church, his commitment to inclusivity and the marginalised continues to inspire millions globally.

First words of acting Pope released

Legit.ng earlier reported that at 9:45 AM on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, acting Pope also known as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced the death of Pope Francis as his first words, delivering a solemn statement from Casa Santa Marta.

He confirmed that at 7:35 AM, Pope Francis had passed away, dedicating his life to faith, service, and the Gospel’s teachings.

Expressing deep sorrow, Farrell praised the late pontiff’s commitment to universal love, courage, and support for the marginalised, commending his soul to God’s infinite mercy, Vatican reported.

