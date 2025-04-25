Rotimi Amaechi, the former Rivers governor, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu violated the law with the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers

Amaechi then faulted the National Assembly, adding that the weakness of the legislature made Tinubu's action effective

The former minister, who was not happy with the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, insisted that the Senate is a weak institution that supported Tinubu's illegality

Lagos - The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has again lamented the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, insisting that President Bola Tinubu violated the constitution by declaring a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

Amaechi, who was also a former governor of Rivers, explained that President Tinubu's action remained effective because of the weakness of the National Assembly in the development. He then alleged that the Senate was a weak institution that supported Tinubu in installing an illegal government in the state.

Rivers: Where Amaechi has criticised Tinubu

According to Vanguard, the former governor remarked at the 9th Edition of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) annual leadership discourse, titled “Fearless Leadership: A Panacea for Sustainable Development,” which was held in Lagos on Thursday, April 25.

He then called on Nigerians to be active in their reaction against poor governance in the country, adding that being docile allows poor leadership to thrive.

Amaechi, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election against President Tinubu, maintained that there was nothing as fearless and courageous leader. He asked if Nigerians need a courageous leader when the system is working.

He maintained that the quest for fearless and courageous leadership only happened in a system where the leadership had failed the people. According to him, fearless leadership is not one of the types of leadership traits. He explained that the authoritarian leadership trait was the one who knows it all, tells you what to do without consulting and expects you to adhere.

Amaechi speaks on leadership

According to the former governor, there is only "a fearless followership or a docile followership." h further explained that good governance is about constitutionality and the rule of law. He stated that it constituted a separation of powers.

He argued that arbitrariness comes into play when the rule of law and good governance are absent, adding that arbitrariness in this parlance was all about the non-observance of the basic principles of the law. He said President Tinubu did not just break the law, but the constitution.

His statement reads in part:

"The constitution of a country is the Bible of that country. And its sanctity must be protected. Can we say the same in Nigeria? The response would be a resounding no. The president looked at the whole of Nigeria and removed an elected governor in Rivers State and appointed a military man, yet the country continued. Nothing happened."

Court denies sacking Rivers' sole administrator

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state judiciary dismissed the report and issued an order to annul the appointment of a sole administrator in the state.

Chief Registrar David Ihua-Maduenyi, in a statement on Thursday, April 17, clarified that the court did not issue an order to resume immediately the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The judiciary then urged the public to disregard the report that it gave an injunction on the subject matter, adding that it was false.

