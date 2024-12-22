Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Year 2024 has been on the horns of a dilemma for several politicians. As usual, some career politicians and former government officials made the headlines no thanks to scandals.

Legit.ng compiles some of the most controversial incidents.

1) Betta Edu

On January 8, 2024, Edu was suspended from her position as the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation by President Bola Tinubu for allegedly diverting huge sums in ministry funds to a personal bank account. President Tinubu asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a thorough investigation.

In April, the EFCC said it recovered N30 billion following an investigation into the ministry’s activities, adding that 50 bank accounts were under probe.

In October, Tinubu named Nentawe Yilwatda as Edu’s replacement during a cabinet reshuffle.

2) Franklin Nwadialo

In November, Nwadialo, the newly-elected chairperson of Ogbaru local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, was accused by the United States (US) government of defrauding victims of more than $3.3 million in a romance scam.

Nwadialo, 40, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on his arrival at an airport in Texas on November 2.

The Nigerian politician was then transported to the Western District of Washington for arraignment.

3) Augustine Nwazunku

In October, a magistrate court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, remanded Augustine Nwazunku, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Nwazunku was remanded alongside three other suspects, over allegations of cultism, impersonation, forgery, and the alleged illegal suspension of Ali Odefa, the national vice-chairman of the PDP (south-east).

4) Auwal Sankara

Jigawa state commissioner of special duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, was arrested in October.

According to Abba Sufi, Hisbah board's director general (DG), Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman in an uncompleted building. He said the arrest was made possible through tracking after receiving a series of complaints on Sankara.

Umar Namadi, governor of Jigawa, suspended Sankara afterwards. However, after a Kano court arraigned him and authorities cleared him, Governor Namadi recalled the commissioner in November.

5) Yahaya Bello

Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello is facing a 19-count charge by the EFCC for alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N80.2 billion. Despite attempts to arrest him in April and September 2024, Bello evaded capture with the alleged assistance of Usman Ododo, the latter using his immunity as a sitting governor.

He eventually submitted himself to the EFCC in November.

Although the former presidential aspirant was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on November 26 and arraigned the following day, his bail application was filed on November 22 — four days before his arrest.

In December, a federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama granted bail to the 49-year-old in the sum of N500 million. He regained freedom after meeting bail conditions.

Legit.ng understands that the former governor is already in Kogi state. His case has been adjourned to January 2025.

