Joy Taylor's biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth, husband

Joy Taylor is a media personality working for Fox Sports 1. She gives sports updates and is an anchor. She executes her roles with the utmost professionalism, and people love her passion for sports. You can catch her on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The media personality smiling for selfies. Photo: @joytaylortalks (modified by author)

Joy Taylor is an excellent and committed sports journalist who has been in the media industry for about a decade. She has attained a wide fan base and following on social media platforms.

Who is Joy Taylor?

Joy Taylor is a sports journalist and podcast host. She enjoys interacting with people and engaging in conversations with a positive impact on the world. She is a well-articulated person who does not shy away from expressing her views.

How old is Joy Taylor?

Joy Taylor's age is 35 years as of 2022. She was born on 17th January 1987, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who are Joy Taylor's parents?

The media personality's father is Anthony, and his mother is Georgia. The two are parents to seven children.

One of the media personality's siblings is Jason, a former American football defensive end and outside linebacker who played for the Miami Dolphins.

What race is Joy Taylor?

Joy Taylor's race is mixed. Her father is Black, while her mother is White.

Is Joy Taylor Black?

The media personality is mixed Black and White. Joy Taylor's ethnicity is African-American.

What is Joy Taylor's nationality?

The media personality's nationality is American by birth. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Educational background

Taylor went to Barry University in Miami, Florida, United States of America. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Communications and graduated in 2009.

She was a division one track sprinter in college. She also worked for the institution's radio station, WBRY 1640 AM, and was the manager at one point.

Career

The media personality started her professional career in Miami. She was employed by 790 AM The Ticket as an executive producer. She then co-hosted the Zaslow and Joy Show, the station's top-rated morning-drive sports radio show. She worked in the network for three years.

She then joined CBSSports.com, where she hosted Fantasy Football Today and Thursday Night Live. In March 2016, she joined FOX Sports, where she works to date. She has held various roles at the network. She filled in for Kristine Leahy on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

On 15th August 2016, it was announced she would moderate the sports debate show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. She would work closely with commentator Skip Bayless and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe.

In 2018, Fox announced that Taylor would be moving from Undisputed to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, also airing on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio. She assumed the new role starting 18th June 2018.

On 9th September 2021, it was announced she would be the host of the Saturday program, The Joy Taylor Show, on Fox Sports Radio.

Besides hosting the shows, she runs the Maybe I’m Crazy podcast. She breaks down stories from the NFL, NBA and everything sports. She also hosts The Hang on Facebook Live.

Who is filling in for Joy Taylor?

In March 2022, fans noticed that Taylor was absent from The Herd With Colin Cowherd for a week. She took a break from work and went on a trip to Paris, France. Television host and Fox Sports reporter Alex Curry filled in for her.

How much is Joy Taylor paid?

There is no official information about the amount the media personality makes from her career. However, it is known that she has a net worth of $1 million as of 2022.

Is Joy Taylor still married?

The media personality is not married as of 2022. She is a divorced woman who chooses not to disclose much about her personal life.

Who is Joy Taylor's husband?

From 2016 to 2017, Joy Taylor's husband was Richard Giannotti. The two first met at a conference in 2014 and dated for some time before tying the knot.

Giannotti, the President of Athlete Asset Management, married her on 13th February 2016 at the Biltmore luxury hotel in Miami. The marriage was short-lived. The reason for their split was not disclosed to the public.

In 2017, the media personality revealed she was a victim of domestic abuse. She disclosed this in an episode of Undisputed. However, she did not reveal who abused her.

In September 2018, it was revealed that she was engaged to Earl Watson, a former NBA point guard and head coach. The two called off their engagement in 2019. Since then, she has kept details of her love life away from the media.

How tall is Joy Taylor?

The media personality is 5’ 2” or 157 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has black hair and dark brown eyes. She wears shoe size 6 US/ 5UK.

Trivia

She enjoys travelling and exploring the world.

She played soccer and basketball in high school.

She is a golfing and boxing enthusiast.

She received an honorary doctorate from Barry University for her contribution to media.

She comes from a military family.

Joy Taylor is one of the most successful radio and television personalities in the United States of America. She is passionate about sports, and fans love her ability to break down various sports events.

