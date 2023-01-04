Nollywood actor Junior Pope appears to be among the lucky ones who met their partners on social media

The movie star while reacting to a recent report revealed that he met his wife on the popular Facebook platform

Junior Pope who has been married for about nine years sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Social media can be deeply beneficial depending on how people choose to use it and Nollywood’s Junior Pope seems to be among those who have gotten the most out of the internet.

The actor was among netizens who reacted to a trending story of criminals arrested by the police in Delta for luring underaged girls on Facebook.

Actor Junior Pope reveals where he met his wife. Photo: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Junior Pope who isn’t as active on Facebook nowadays reacted after an IG user expressed surprise about people still using the platform.

He proceeded to reveal that he met his wife and the mother of his children on the social networking platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

chigozie_ehim1 said:

"And I have been running away from mammy water people on Facebook? Haba. Hahaha."

weightloss_abuja said:

"No matter how bad a place is, there must be something good to take from it. Met my husband on Facebook as well."

hott_galz said:

"That was then nau, all these kyn fine girls no dey Facebook again, na old people full that app. ."

official_slimscrilla said:

"You can meet your life partner anywhere tho. Good and bad people exist everywhere. Church is even one of the scariest places to meet a partner."

prettygifttyy said:

"Good people still exist n can be found anywhere ."

fashion_magicblog said:

"Only God can change the mindset I have about fb...it's same fb that dangote will be begging for recharge card."

Singer 9ice gushes over his wife as they mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer 9ice and his wife Sunkanmi got netizens gushing on the occasion of their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The husband and wife took to their respective social media pages with lovely pictures.

The Gongo Aso musician in a message to his wife described her as his number one cheerleader, source of motivation and strength.

Source: Legit.ng