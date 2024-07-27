Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has passed away.

He died on Saturday morning at a London hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a serious illness.

Ubah's condition had deteriorated in the past 48 hours, but the cause of death is not yet known.

He was a member of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and had recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He planned to run for governor of Anambra State in the next election.

Uba was elected to the Senate in 2019 under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and reelected in 2023. Ubah was a prominent figure in Anambra State politics and had a strong passion for development and growth in his constituency.

Before his political career, Ubah was a successful businessman with interests in various sectors, including oil and gas, transportation, and sports. He was the founder and chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd, a leading oil marketing company in Nigeria. Ubah was also the owner of Ifeanyi Ubah FC, a Nigerian professional football club.

Ubah was known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in his home state of Anambra. He was involved in various charitable initiatives, including education and healthcare programs. He was also a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development. Ubah's political ideology was centred around economic development, job creation, and good governance.

Despite his passing, Ifeanyi Ubah's legacy continues to be felt in Anambra State and beyond. His contributions to politics, business, and philanthropy have left a lasting impact on the lives of many Nigerians. Ubah's death is a significant loss to the country, and he will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and a champion of development and growth.

