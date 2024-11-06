BREAKING: Chief of army staff Taoreed Lagbaja is dead

President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff. The presidency said Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, November 5, in Lagos after a period of illness at the age of 56.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja had a distinguished military career spanning over three decades. President Tinubu appointed him as Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, and prior to that, he had served in various capacities, including as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

Lagbaja's military career began in 1987 when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, and he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps on September 19, 1992. He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

His dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership was evident in his earning a Master's degree in Strategic Studies from the prestigious U.S. Army War College. Throughout his service, Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, earning the respect of his peers and superiors.

In a statement, the presidency noted that his passing is a significant loss to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation as a whole. President Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Lagbaja's family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, wishing him eternal peace and honouring his significant contributions to the nation.

