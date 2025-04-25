Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has said that some Nigerian youths he was trying to fight for are collecting ₦20,000 to abuse him and others

Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra state, expressed regret about his mission to become Nigeria's president and fix the country

The Labour Party chieftain's comment has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians who have commended and criticised him

Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has claimed that some Nigerian youths are being paid ₦20,000 to abuse him and others who are trying to fight for them.

Obi, who came third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, made the remark at John Hopkins, Washington DC.

How Peter Obi became leading opposition figure

Recall that Obi had been a major critic of President Tinubu's administration since the former lost out in his appeal against the outcome of the 2023 election. The former governor has positioned himself as a major opposition figure in the country and has been commended by amof his supporters.

The former governor of Anambra State's comment has started generating mixed reactions from his supporters and those of other politicians on social media.

Nigerians' reactions to Obi's comment

Below are some of the comments:

Yakub Tijani wrote:

"We all know that Peter Obi supporters are the ones trolling social media to curse people. This manipulative and dangerous man will never be the president of Nigeria."

Anthony Ibeh commented:

"When you go through some comments. I don’t really Pity Nigerians. Just a bunch of Black Negroes with no direction, They deserve no pity, No kindness, Just total brutality and wickedness, deprive them of all their rights and they will adore you. That county has the most RETARDS."

Oloyede reacted:

"What did he use his own youth age to achieve for Anambra people apart from spoiling their lives with Hero beer and using their future to invest in his own family business?"

I'm Beejay tweeted:

"Obi was right. Tinubu supporters, or let me say area boys, are deliberately kept poor because of the stipends being given to them on Election Day or protest period."

Obong Goodnews said:

"Says the man who controls gullible and ill-mannered zombies, yet looks away & even accuses others of doing what his zombies do. But yea, his zombies aren't paid for being ignorant, tyrannical, hypocritical zombies."

