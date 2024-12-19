Christians in the 19 northern states have received 22,800 bags of rice and N95 million as palliatives from First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu made this known on Thursday at an event in Kaduna state and added that the package is to ease hardships for northern Christians during Christmas and New Year

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state confirmed the development and lauded the First Lady and President Tinubu on their Renewed Hope Initiative

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Thursday, December 19, donated 22,800 bags of rice to Christians in the 19 northern states as palliatives for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Remi Tinubu donates bags of rice, N95 million to Christians

Flagging off the donation at Murtala Square in Kaduna state, the First Lady announced that each of the 19 states in the region would receive 1,200 bags of rice and N5 million each for the transportation of the food items.

Senator Tinubu thanked the Northern Christian Political Forum for their warm reception and recalled a similar initiative she and the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, undertook in Imo state.

In her address, Remi Tinubu emphasised her gratitude, saying:

“I thank you for believing in this journey even when political challenges arose. We, as Christians, know that ingratitude is a great sin. When Jesus healed the ten lepers, only one returned to give thanks, and Jesus asked, ‘Where are the other nine?’”

As reported by The Nation, the event was graced by the Governors of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; Benue State, Father Hyacinth Alia; Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; and Kaduna State, Uba Sani, who welcomed the dignitaries.

Kaduna governor reacts as Remi Tinubu blesses Christians

Reacting, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, in his remarks, described Senator Tinubu as a caring and compassionate mother of the nation.

“Her life is one devoted to the service of humanity. Her generosity knows no bounds,” he said.

Sani also noted that the distribution of palliatives aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to alleviating Nigerians’ hardships.

“Our dear President is a listening leader who hears the cries of the people and takes steps to address economic challenges. The future looks bright,” he added.

