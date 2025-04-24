A stray bullet reportedly killed a 16-year-old boy named Mustapha during a peace walk aimed at combating cult violence in Lagos state

The incident occurred after an argument broke out among participants, escalating when a suspected cultist opened fire, Mustapha got hit, died while another youth got injured and is in critical condition

The Lagos state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the unfortunate incident

On Monday, April 21, a 16-year-old boy, identified simply as Mustapha, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during a suspected cult clash in the Oyingbo area of Ebute Metta, Lagos state.

The incident occurred during a peace walk organised by some youths to address rising cult-related violence in the community.

As reported by The Punch, the walk had just concluded when an argument broke out among them.

Speaking on the development, a resident, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the argument degenerated as a suspected cultist pulled out a firearm and shot indiscriminately, leading to Mustapha getting hit by a stray bullet.

Another resident told The Punch that the teenager was not affiliated with any cult group.

“Mustapha just came out to support the walk. He was not part of any gang. He is a calm and respectful boy. He was taken to the hospital after the bullet hit him but he died on the way,” the source said.

The incident was said to have caused panic in the community, while the event ended abruptly.

Meanwhile, one of the organisers, who was hit by a bullet, is currently in critical condition, The Punch reported.

Police react

As of the time of filing this report, the state police public relations officer is yet to react to te incident or release an official statement regarding the matter.

