FCT, Abuja - The year 2024 was a remarkable one for Nigerian politics, as the country witnessed the emergence of new leaders, the consolidation of old ones, and the reshaping of the political landscape.

In this report, Legit.ng presents 10 of the biggest political winners in 2024; those who made headlines for their achievements, influence, and popularity.

1) Bello Matawalle

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wielded his big stick in October and like a surgeon in a theatre, he used his surgical knife, yanked off five ministers, redeployed 10 and appointed seven fresh nominees as ministers to replace the sacked ones as well as two others — Betta Edu who was initially suspended, and Simon Lalong who left his cabinet to join the senate.

Despite the shake-up, Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, was not affected. The former Zamfara state governor was not dismissed or redeployed despite strong calls for his dismissal over lingering security challenges and accusations of banditry ties. Several other appointees were also lucky.

2) Adebayo Adelabu

In the same vein, the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, escaped being sacked during President Tinubu’s cabinet shake-up.

This comes despite incessant national grid collapses and dayslong blackouts in the northern part of Nigeria.

Recently, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria called for Adelabu to be sacked over incessant power problems. Earlier, Nigerian students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also made a case for Adelabu’s dismissal as power minister.

Experts in the power sector also urged Adelabu to be shown the exit door over alleged mediocrity.

3) Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa serves as the governor of Ondo, a position he assumed in December 2023. He previously served as deputy governor of the state from 2021 to 2023 under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He is a former commissioner of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

On December 13, 2023, Aiyedatiwa became acting governor following the departure of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on medical leave. He had previously served as acting governor from June to September 2023 when Akeredolu was on medical leave.

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, held on November 16, 2024, defeating his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

4) Governor Monday Okpebholo

Before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the winner of the 2024 Edo governorship election, a video clip that circulated on social media showing police officers asking then-governor, Godwin Obaseki, to leave the INEC collation centre in Benin City was enough to indicate that all was not well with the PDP regarding the election.

And so it was in the end – on September 22, INEC declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the election winner.

According to the results, Okpebholo, a former senator, defeated 17 other candidates in the poll. He polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, who scored 247,274.

His victory came as a surprise to some. The winning margin was also unexpected.

5) Philip Shaibu

The former deputy governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, emerged as one of the biggest election winners in the state's gubernatorial election in 2024.

Shaibu faced challenges before state lawmakers who had impeached him as Edo deputy governor. He was also involved in several disputes with Obaseki leading up to the poll. However, he (Shaibu) laughed last.

Politician that won based on strategy:

Monday Okpebholo

