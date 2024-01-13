A tragic incident has led to the demise of an Okada rider and two others crushed by a speeding truck

This development was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Saturday, January 13

It was confirmed that the accident occurred on the same Lagos-Badagry expressway where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrested a soldier for violating traffic rules

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Badagry, Lagos - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Saturday, January 13, rescued two individuals trapped beneath an empty 'Man-Diesel' truck near the Barracks bus stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This was the same highway where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrested a soldier for violating traffic rules.

The Okada rider was reported to have given up at the hospital after the fatal accident. Photo Credit: LASTMA

Source: Facebook

Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of the verified that the two recovered bodies belonged to motorcycle passengers who were travelling in the prohibited 'One-way' direction on the expressway.

Unfortunately, both passengers lost their lives instantly, and the motorcycle rider succumbed to injuries later at a hospital near Satellites Town.

How truck lost control

Adebayo reported that initial investigations indicated a truck driver, travelling at high speed, lost control due to a burst rear tire.

Consequently, the truck collided with a motorcycle moving in the wrong direction near the Barracks bus stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, heading towards Iyana-Iba.

Following the incident, the truck driver fled the scene while officers from the Onireke Police Division handled the retrieval of the two bodies.

Ogunremi Olanrewaju, the LASTMA Commander for Area D, led a swift recovery operation with his team.

They promptly removed the truck and motorcycle from the road to ensure smooth traffic flow along the Expressway.

While warning truck drivers to stop over-speeding, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare-Oki Olalekan, appealed to motorcycle operators to stop plying one-way, including all restricted routes across the state.

Sanwo-Olu sacks 11 LASTMA officers

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government in Lagos has sacked no less than 11 officers of the state's traffic agency.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced the sacking of the 11 officers in a statement on Friday.

According to LASTMA, 12 officers appeared before the disciplinary panel on Thursday, and one of them was aware of all wrongdoings.

Source: Legit.ng