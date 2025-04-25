President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has explained the rationale behind the installation of solar panel energy at the Aso Villa

The Federal Government has finally disclosed the reason behind its decision to install solar panels at the seat of power in Abuja, Aso Rock Villa.

Mustapha Abdulahi, the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), explained that it was unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue to pay ₦47 billion electricity bill per year.

Reason Tinubu approved solar energy for villa

Abdullahi explained that this was the rationale behind President Bola Tinubu's approval of ₦10 billion for the generation of a solar power grid for the presidential villa.

According to Channels TV, the ECN DG gave the explanation during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, April 25, adding that the decision was in line with the agenda of President Tinubu to diversify energy sources and cut the cost of governance.

He added that the installation of the solar power grid would bring an uninterrupted and clean energy, create jobs, strengthen innovation among Nigerian engineers and energy experts. He said it will ultimately reduced pressure on the national grid.

According to Abdullahi, some of the innovations of the Tinubu's administration have attracted interest from development partners, who have garnered about $5.3 billion of investment in the power section in the country, especially the expansion measure of the power grid.

AEDC issued a disconnection notice to Villa

Legit.ng recalled that in 2014, there was an advertorial titled ‘Notice of disconnection’, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company disclosed that the presidential villa was owing N923.87 million electricity bill.

It then sent a 10-day notice of disconnection to the presidential villa and 86 government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), asking them to pay the N47.1 billion electricity debt they owe before it take the disconnection move.

Tinubu ordered payment of Villa's electricity debt

However, President Tinubu immediately intervened and ordered the immediate payment of the Aso Rock's electricity debt to avoid any diconnection at the presidential villa.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, in a statement assured the electricity company that the outstanding debt will be sorted out.

Onanuga explained that the president intervened following the reconciliation between the state house's management at the AEDC.

