BREAKING: Grief as House of Reps Member Dogonyaro Dies, Details Emerges
A member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa state, Isa Dogonyaro, has died.
The first-time lawmaker, who was the vice chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS and Malaria control in the 10th Assembly, reportedly died on Friday morning in Abuja after a brief illness.
The spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, confirmed the death of the 46-year-old lawmaker
Source: Legit.ng