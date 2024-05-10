Global site navigation

Nigeria

BREAKING: Grief as House of Reps Member Dogonyaro Dies, Details Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf

A member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa state, Isa Dogonyaro, has died.

The first-time lawmaker, who was the vice chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS and Malaria control in the 10th Assembly, reportedly died on Friday morning in Abuja after a brief illness.

Isa Dogonyaro, the lawmaker representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State has been announced dead by the spokesperson of the house
House of Reps member Dogonyaro is dead Photo Credit: Isa Abuh Yousouf
Source: Facebook

The spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, confirmed the death of the 46-year-old lawmaker

Source: Legit.ng

