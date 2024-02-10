Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

United States - Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the reported involvement of the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son and three others in a chopper crash in California, United States.

According to Leadership newspaper sources, the tragic incident happened on Friday night, February 9.

Wigwe, wife and 3 others die as chopper crashes in US Photo Credit: @HerbertOWigwe

It was gathered that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California

The United States government confirmed all passengers on board dead.

Wigwe, his wife, son and three other passengers were said to be the passengers of the ill-fated aircraft, Daily Trust reported.

Herbert Wigwe's alleged death: Nigerians react

AareMusbau, @musbauceo, said:

"This video of Dr. Herbert Wigwe assuring his community people of providing them with the best university in Africa keeps flashing on my mind.

"Indeed, life is too short, and the next seconds is not guaranteed. Rest on."

Ayobami, @dondekojo, said:

"Rest in Peace Herbert Wigwe. This is horrible news. I wish the family comfort. He has always been a stand up professional.

"Read so much about his tenacity in Aig-Imoukhuede’s ‘Leaving the tarmac’. He wrote about big plans for his new University! He wanted to give back so much."

Emmanuel Udeka, @MmanieUdeka

The leaders with vision are taken, the visionless ones roam about the political sphere. Tragic

