Eunice Kennedy Shriver's siblings: the legacy of the Kennedy family

Eunice Kennedy Shriver was an American philanthropist known for founding the Special Olympics. She is widely-known as the sister of President John F. Kennedy and a member of the Kennedy family. Eunice Kennedy Shriver's siblings have played a pivotal role in the American political and social scene, further cementing the legacy of the Kennedy family.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver had eight siblings: Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Rosemary, Kathleen, Patricia, Robert F., Jean, and Ted Kennedy.

Full name Eunice Mary Kennedy Shriver Nickname Puny Eunie Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 1921 Age 88 years (as of 11 August 2009) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Brookline, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 109 Weight in kilograms 49 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Rose Fitzgerald Father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. Siblings 8 Marital status Married Spouse Sargent Shriver Children 5 School Convent of the Sacred Heart School University Manhattanville College, Stanford University

Who are Eunice Kennedy Shriver's siblings?

Eunice Kennedy Shriver was born on 10 July 1921 to Rose Fitzgerald and Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. She grew up with eight siblings: Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Rosemary, Kathleen, Patricia, Robert F., Jean, and Ted Kennedy. Learn more about them below.

1. Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.

The Kennedy family. Standing from left, Joseph P Kennedy Jr., John F Kennedy, Rose, Jean Kennedy, and Patricia Kennedy. Photo: Bachrach

Date of birth : 25 July 1915

: 25 July 1915 Date of death: 12 August 1944

12 August 1944 Age : 29 years old (as of August 1944)

: 29 years old (as of August 1944) Occupation : US Naval Aviator

: US Naval Aviator Achievement: Navy Cross

Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. was the eldest of the nine Kennedy children. He was an American naval aviator and a US Navy lieutenant. Joseph attended Harvard Law School and was being groomed by his father to become the future US president. Sadly, he died in action during a combat mission in Europe in August 1944 at the age of 29.

2. John F. Kennedy

US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) sits in a rocking chair in the White House's Oval Office, Washington, DC, 1963. Photo: Arnie Sachs

Date of birth : 29 May 1917

: 29 May 1917 Date of death : 22 November 1963

: 22 November 1963 Age : 46 years old (as of November 1963)

: 46 years old (as of November 1963) Occupation : Politician

: Politician Achievement: 35th President of the United States

John F. Kennedy is perhaps the most famous of the Kennedy siblings. He was the 35th President of the United States from 20 January 1961 to 22 November 1963.

JFK was married to Jacqueline Kennedy, an American writer and socialite who later became the First Lady. Together, they had three children: John F. Kennedy Jr., Caroline Kennedy, and Patrick Bouvier Kennedy. John F. Kennedy was assassinated on 22 November 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

3. Rosemary Kennedy

Eunice (L) and Rosemary Kennedy (R), as they sailed on board the S.S. Manhattan of the United States Lines. Photo: George Rinhart

Date of birth : 13 September 1918

: 13 September 1918 Date of death : 7 January 2005

: 7 January 2005 Age : 86 years (as of January 2005)

: 86 years (as of January 2005) Profession : N/A

: N/A Achievement: Inspiration for Special Olympics

Rosemary was the eldest of the Kennedy sisters. She was left disabled when her father, Joseph P. Kennedy, ordered a disastrous lobotomy. Rosemary was then sent to a Catholic facility for the mentally disabled secretly.

Rosemary's life inspired many of her family members to work with people with physical disabilities and intellectual. Particularly, she was very close to her sister Eunice, whom she inspired to start the Special Olympics.

4. Kathleen Kennedy

Kathleen Kennedy with her husband William Cavendish, Marquess of Hartington, after their wedding in London. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Date of birth : 20 February 1920

: 20 February 1920 Date of death : 13 May 1948

: 13 May 1948 Age : 28 years old (as of May 1948)

: 28 years old (as of May 1948) Profession : Socialite, columnist

: Socialite, columnist Achievement: Graduate of Queens College, London

Kathleen Agnes Cavendish, famously known as Kick Kennedy, was an American socialite and columnist. She was also the fourth child of Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald and elder sister to Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Kathleen met and married the Marquess of Hartington, William Cavendish, in 1944. At the time, her father was the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Sadly, William, who was also a British soldier, was killed in action four months later, on 9 September 1944. Kathleen died in a plane crash in 1948 while vacationing with her partner, the 8th Earl Fitzwilliam.

5. Patricia Kennedy

Patricia Kennedy (L) and her husband, actor Peter Lawford (R), sail to Europe aboard the liner United States. Photo: Brettmann

Date of birth : 6 May 1924

: 6 May 1924 Date of death : 17 September 2006

: 17 September 2006 Age : 82 years old (as of September 2006)

: 82 years old (as of September 2006) Profession : Socialite

: Socialite Achievement: Rosemont College graduate

Patricia was the fourth daughter and sixth born of the Kennedy siblings. She graduated from Rosemont College in Rosemont with a Bachelor of Arts in 1945. Patricia Kennedy worked in show business for a while, including being a production assistant at NBC’s New York and Kate Smith’s radio program.

Patricia participated in his brother, John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign. She married English actor Peter Lawford in 1954 but divorced him in 1965. The couple had four children: Christopher, Sydney, Victoria, and Robin.

6. Robert F. Kennedy

Robert Kennedy speaking at a press conference on April 1, 1968, in New York City, New York. Photo: Santi Visalli

Date of birth : 20 November 1925

: 20 November 1925 Date of death : 6 June 1968

: 6 June 1968 Age : 42 years old (as of June 1968)

: 42 years old (as of June 1968) Profession : Politician

: Politician Achievement: Senator of New York

Robert Francis Kennedy, popularly known as RFK, was a politician and an American attorney. He served as the US attorney general and as the New York senator from 1965 to 1968.

RFK married Ethel Skakel, George Skakel's daughter, ​in 1950. George Skakel was the founder of Great Lakes Carbon Corporation. The couple had 11 children: Kathleen, Joseph, Robert Jr., David, Courtney, Christopher, Michael, Kerry, Rory, Max, and Doug. RFK was assassinated on 5 June 1968 during the Democratic presidential nomination campaign.

7. Jean Kennedy

Jean Kennedy Smith walks along Giron Beach on March 24, 2001, in Cuba. Photo: Jorge Rey (modified by author)

Date of birth : 20 February 1928

: 20 February 1928 Date of death : 17 June 2020

: 17 June 2020 Age : 92 years old (as of June 2020)

: 92 years old (as of June 2020) Profession : Diplomat, activist, humanitarian

: Diplomat, activist, humanitarian Achievement: Presidential Medal of Freedom

Jean Kennedy Smith was the youngest daughter in the Kennedy family. She served as an American ambassador to Ireland between 1993 and 1998. Besides being a diplomat, Jean was an activist, humanitarian, and author.

The American activist was married to Stephen Edward Smith, a financial analyst and political strategist. The pair had four children: William Kennedy, Kym Maria, Amanda Mary, and Stephen Edward Jr.

8. Ted Kennedy

Senator Ted Kennedy talks with the news media after walking off the floor of the US Senate on January 30, 2006, in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Date of birth : 22 February 1932

: 22 February 1932 Date of death : 25 August 2009

: 25 August 2009 Age : 77 years old (as of August 2009)

: 77 years old (as of August 2009) Profession : Politician

: Politician Achievement: Senator

Ted Kennedy, who was born Edward Moore Kennedy, is the youngest of the Kennedy siblings. He was a lawyer and politician who served as a senator from 1962 to 2009. Ted wrote thousands of bills and a number became law. He mostly covered issues of health care, education, civil rights and immigration.

Ted got married twice, to Joan Bennett from 1958 to 1982, and to Victoria Reggie ​in 1992. He had three kids: Kara, Edward Jr, and Patrick II. He passed away on 26 August 2009 of Brain cancer.

Who are the nine Kennedy siblings?

Rose Fitzgerald and Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. had nine children. The nine Kennedy siblings are Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Rosemary, Kathleen, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Patricia, Robert F., Jean, and Ted Kennedy.

Is Eunice Kennedy related to JFK?

Yes, Eunice Kennedy Shriver is the sister of John F. Kennedy (JFK). John F. Kennedy was the 35th President of the United States from January 1961 to November 1963.

Who was Eunice Kennedy's brother?

Eunice Kennedy had four brothers. They are Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Robert F., Jean, and Ted Kennedy.

Who was the youngest Kennedy sibling?

The youngest Kennedy sibling is Ted Kennedy. He was a lawyer and politician from Massachusetts and served as a senator from 1962 to his death in 2009.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver's siblings are Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Rosemary, Kathleen, Patricia, Robert F., Jean, and Ted Kennedy. Although many have passed away, their legacy continues through their children and grandchildren.

