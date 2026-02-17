Who is the highest-paid actor in the Ginny and Georgia cast? Brianne Howey is currently the highest-paid member of the Ginny and Georgia cast with a net worth of $5 million. As the lead, playing the titular Georgia Miller, she anchors the Netflix drama that has become a global sensation. The series features other cast members, including Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, and Jennifer Robertson.

Highest-paid actor in the Ginny & Georgia cast: Brianne, Sara, Ablack, Scott, Jennifer. Photo: @briannehowey, @sarawais, @raymondablack, @frennifer, @skittishkid on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Ginniy & Georgia cast net worth ranged from $500,000 to $5 million .

cast net worth ranged from . The richest cast member is Brianne Howey, with an alleged salary of $50,000 to $65,000 per episode.

per episode. The other Ginny & Georgia cast members earn between $15,000 and $55,000 per episode, depending on their role.

In compiling the list of the highest-paid actors in the Ginny and Georgia cast, we used publicly available net worth estimates, acknowledging that these figures may change over time. While the exact Netflix contracts are private, salaries typically increased significantly by the third season. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Impact Wealth, TheThing, TheRichest, and TheTab.

Rank Cast member Role Net worth 1. Brianne Howey Georgia Miller $5 million 2. Sara Waisglass Maxine Baker $3 million 3. Scott Porter Paul Randolph $3 million 4. Raymond Ablack Joe Si⁠ngh‌ $3 million 5. Jennifer Robertson Ellen Baker $2.5 million 6. Mason Temple Hunter $2 million 7. Nathan Mitchell Zion Miller $1 million 8. Felix Mallard Marcus $1 million 9. Antonia Gentry Ginny $100,000–$300,000

9. Antonia Gentry – ($100,000–$500,000)

Antonia Gentry attends Swarovski's celebration of its SKIMS Collaboration and the unveiling of its NYC flagship store on November 07, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Real name : Antonia Bonea Gentry

: Antonia Bonea Gentry Date of birth : 25 September 1997

: 25 September 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of February 2026)

: 28 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Antonia Gentry plays Ginny Miller, the sharp-witted teenage protagonist navigating identity and family chaos in Ginny & Georgia. Gentry's net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $300,000. Although her contract with Netflix is private, an unconfirmed source alleges her salary to be between $20,000 and $55,000 per episode, rising over the seasons.

The American actress made her professional debut around 2018, playing Jasmine in the Netflix romantic comedy Candy Jar. Antonia landed this breakout role in 2021 right after graduating from Emory.

8. Felix Mallard – ($1 million)

Felix Mallard attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Real name : Felix Mallard

: Felix Mallard Date of birth : 20 April 1998

: 20 April 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of February 2026)

: 27 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Felix Mallard is an Australian actor and musician. He portrays Marcus Bake, Ginny's love interest on the show. Mallard started as a teen model before landing his first acting role at 15 as Ben Kirk on the legendary soap opera Neighbours.

The actor has also featured in Happy Together, All the Bright Places, and Turtles All the Way Down. Mallar's net worth is approximately $1 million, with an alleged salary of $25,000 to $40,000.

7. Nathan Mitchell – ($1 million)

Nathan Mitchell attends The Boys press line at the Hilton during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 19, 2019. Photo: Chris Delmas

Real name : Nathan Mitchell

: Nathan Mitchell Date of birth : 6 December 1988

: 6 December 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of February 2026)

: 37 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Mississauga, Canada

Nathan Mitchell is a Canadian actor who plays Zion Miller, Ginny's biological father and a free-spirited musician, adding to the family tension. His net worth is estimated at $1 million, but his earnings on the show are not public.

Nathan started his acting career in 2007 with recurring roles on Aliens in America. His breakthrough came as Black Noir in The Boys. Nathan has also starred in Flashpoint, Supernatural, and Scorched Earth.

6. Mason Temple – ($2 million)

Mason Temple attends the Los Angeles special screening of Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 at Netflix Home Theater on May 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Real name : Mason Temple

: Mason Temple Date of birth : 17 January 1996

: 17 January 1996 Age : 30 years old (as of February 2026)

: 30 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Taipei, Taiwan

Mason Temple, a Canadian-Taiwanese actor, plays Hunter Chen, a kind-hearted student and Ginny's short-lived romantic interest. His net worth is estimated at $2 million, with an alleged salary of $15,000 to $25,000 per episode.

Mason Temple grew up in Taiwan before moving to North America to train at Studio 58. He launched his career in 2018 with minor roles in iZombie, Six, and VC Andrews' Landry Family.

5. Scott Porter – ($3 million)

Scott Porter visits SiriusXM Studios on June 09, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Real name : Matthew Scott Porter

: Matthew Scott Porter Date of birth : 14 July 1979

: 14 July 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of February 2026)

: 46 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States

Scott Porter is best known as Paul Randolph on Ginny & Georgie. He is the town mayor and Georgie Miller's love interest. Scott's net worth is estimated at $2 million with an alleged salary of $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

Scott Porter started his acting career in the mid-2000s. The Canadian actor gained attention for his role as high school quarterback Jason Street on the hit series Friday Night Lights. Since then, he has starred in movies and TV shows such as Prom Night, Speed Racer, and Hart of Dixie.

4. Jennifer Robertson – ($2.5 million)

Jennifer Robertson at the "Ginny and Georgia" season 3 special screening held at Netflix's HOME Theater on May 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway

Real name : Jennifer Robertson

: Jennifer Robertson Date of birth : 24 November 1971

: 24 November 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of February 2026)

: 54 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Jennifer Robertson is a Canadian comedian, actress, and writer. She is best known for playing Ellen Baker, the quirky single mother of Max and Marcus in Ginny & Georgia. Jennifer Robertson's net worth is estimated to be $2.5 million, with an alleged salary of $35,000 to $50,000 per episode.

Besides Ginny & Georgia, Jennifer has starred in Schitt's Creek, Twitches, and The League of Steve. She also hosts The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down and portrayed Lisa in Netflix's Single All the Way in 2021.

3. Raymond Ablack – ($3 million)

Raymond Ablack attends the Los Angeles special screening of Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 at Netflix Home Theater on May 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Real name : Raymond Ablack

: Raymond Ablack Date of birth : 12 November 1989

: 12 November 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of February 2026)

: 36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Raymond Ablack is a Canadian actor best known for playing Joe Singh. His character is a calm coffee shop owner and Georgia Miller's love interest. Ablack's net worth is estimated to be approximately $3 million, as per TheThings.

Raymond Ablack started as a child actor. The actor played Sav Bhandari on the long-running teen series Degrassi: The Next Generation. He later appeared in shows like Narcos and Maid. Ablack is also a comedian, writer, and film producer.

2. Sara Waisglass – ($3 million)

Sara Waisglass attends the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) gala. Photo: @sarawais on (modified by author)

Real name : Sara Waisglass

: Sara Waisglass Date of birth : 3 July 1998

: 3 July 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of February 2026)

: 27 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Sara Waisglass is a renowned Canadian actress who rose to fame as Jordy Cooper in the sitcom Overruled! She depicts Maxine Baker, Ginny's bold best friend. As per TheTab, Sara Waisglass's net worth is estimated at $3 million with an alleged salary of $20,000 to $35,000 per episode.

The Canadian actress made her debut in 2007, playing young Jane in The Jane Show. She later starred in Afterwards, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Holly Hobbie.

1. Brianne Howey – ($5 million)

Brianne Howey smiling during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the set of The Tonight Show. Photo: @brianne.howey (modified by author)

Real name : Brianne Howey

: Brianne Howey Date of birth : 24 May 1989

: 24 May 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of February 2026)

: 36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: La Canada Flintridge, California, United States

Brianne Howey is a rising American actress, best known for her role as Georgia Miller. Her character is a cunning and protective mother at the centre of the series. Brianne Howey's net worth tops the cast at approximately $5 million. She allegedly earns $50,000 to $65,000 in her lead role.

Brianne began her career in the early 2010s with guest roles on The Middle, Revenge, and Criminal Minds. One of her early standout roles came in 2014 with Twisted Tales, a horror anthology series. Her other works include Horrible Bosses 2, The Exorcist, and The Passage.

How much money did the cast of Ginny and Georgia make?

There is no formal report or Netflix contract about the exact amount the cast of Ginny & Georgia makes. However, fans estimate the characters earn between $15,000 and $65,000 per episode.

How much is Georgia from Ginny & Georgia worth?

Georgia is a character portrayed by actress Brianne Howey on the Ginny & Georgia TV series. Brianne is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million.

What is Ginny's real age?

Antonia Gentry, who portrays Ginny, is 28 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 25 September 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

What is the Ginny and Georgia cast's salary per episode?

There’s no official confirmation of the cast’s per-episode earnings, as their Netflix contracts remain private. Below is an estimated per-episode salary breakdown for Ginny & Georgia, compiled from publicly available sources.

Cast Estimated salary per episode Brianne Howey $50,000–$65,000 Sara Waisglass $20,000–$35,000 Raymond Ablack $25,000–$40,000 Jennifer Robertson $35,000–$50,000 Scott Porter $25,000–$40,000 Mason Temple $15,000–$25,000 Felix Mallard $25,000–$40,000 Antonia Gentry $20,000–$55,000

How much did Antonia Gentry make from Ginny and Georgia?

There is no official report on what she earns from Ginny & Georgia. However, unconfirmed sources estimate she makes approximately $20,000 to $55,000 per episode.

The Ginny and Georgia cast started as rising stars but have quickly become Netflix-era success stories, with net worths stretching into millions. The show's lead, Brianne Howey, is the highest-ranking cast member with an estimated net worth of $5 million.

