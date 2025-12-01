My parents made me. My foundation is rooted in discipline. They gave me that.

Dawn spoke at a 2018 interview with ESPN, discussing how her parents provided her with structure in her life and career. Sadly, Dawn Staley's parents, Clarence and Estelle Staley, passed away a decade apart. The American coach and former basketball player grew up alongside her four older siblings; Anthony, Lawrence, and Eric, Tracey.

Profile summary

Get to know Dawn Staley's parents

The former basketball player was born to Clarence and Estelle Staley on 4 May 1970 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. The couple met in the 1950s when they were teenagers, and they got married in the 1960s. Clarence and Estelle raised five children, including Dawn.

Clarence Staley

Dawn Staley's father, Clarence Staley, was from South Carolina. He moved to North Philadelphia in the 1950s with his then-girlfriend Estelle Staley as a teenager. Clarence worked as a carpenter, and he married Estelle in the 1960s.

The couple had five children and raised them within the Raymond Rosen Homes housing project. Speaking to ESPN, Dawn described the place:

People who didn't live there would look in, and think it was poor, and trashy.

Clarence played an essential role in Dawn's life and career, shaping her character and work ethic. He passed away in 2006 after a short illness.

Estelle Staley

Estelle Staley, Dawn's mother, was born on 5 January 1943 in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. She relocated with her husband, Clarence, to North Philadelphia. Estelle was a homemaker who helped raise their five children.

Dawn was close to her mother and has credited her career success to her guidance. She feared and respected her. Speaking to ESPN, she said:

I feared my mother. She didn't spare the rod. I had parameters.

Estelle returned to South Carolina from Philadelphia when her daughter became head coach of the Gamecocks women's basketball team. She passed away on 10 August 2017 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease at the age of 74 years. Dawn spoke to ESPN in March 2018 stating:

My mother passed away seven months ago from Alzheimer's. They were her favourite flowers.

Meet Dawn Staley's siblings

The former basketball player has four older siblings. She has three brothers: Lawrence, Anthony, and Eric, and one sister, Tracey.

Lawrence Staley is the older brother of Dawn Staley. He is married to Nena Staley, a deputy director at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville, S.C.

Anthony Staley is the second-born son of Clarence and Estelle Staley. He refers to living a private life.

Tracey Underwood is Dawn Staley's older sister. According to AP news, she was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. Dawn mobilised her family and community to help Tracey battle the disease.

Tracey's brother, Lawrence Staley, was a match, and he donated his stem cells; as a result, she has now fully recovered. Tracey lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her family.

Eric Staley is the youngest of Dawn's siblings. Like his brother Anthony, he prefers to keep his life private.

Dawn Staley's parents, Clarence and Estelle Staley, were instrumental in laying the foundation of discipline and structure that guided her success as a basketball player and coach. Her four siblings continue to be a source of support in her life after her parents' passing.

