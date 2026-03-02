Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Is Madison Scarpino married? What is known about the journalist's personal life
Is Madison Scarpino married? What is known about the journalist's personal life

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Is Madison Scarpino married? Madison Scarpino is not married as of February 2026. While the American journalist has become a familiar face on national news, she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight. Currently, Scarpino serves as a FOX News national correspondent, reporting from their Atlanta bureau.

American jounalist Madison Scarpino
FOX News national correspondence Madison Scarpino. Photo: @madisonscar on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Madison Scarpino is not married and has never been married.
  • She is allegedly dating Calvin Wright, an account executive she met at the University of Mississippi.
  • Scarpino joined Fox News as a St. Louis-based reporter in 2022 before moving to Atlanta as a national correspondent in December 2023.

Profile summary

Real name

Madison Scarpino

Gender

Female

Date of birth

12 November 1997

Age

28 years old (as of February 2026)

Zodiac sign

Scorpio

Place of birth

Tampa, Florida, United States

Current residence

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Italian

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'6"

Height in centimetres

168

Weight in pounds

130

Weight in kilograms

59

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Mother

Tricia Scarpino

Father

Tony Scarpino

Siblings

2

Relationship status

Dating

Boyfriend

Calvin Wright

School

Tampa Catholic High School

University

University of Mississippi

Profession

Journalist, media personality

Net worth

$1 million

Instagram

@madisonscar

Is Madison Scarpino married?

The FOX News reporter is unmarried and has kept her personal life private. However, Madison Scarpino is rumoured to be dating Calvin Wright, an account executive.

Quick facts about Madison Scarpino
Top five facts about Madison Scarpino. Photo: @madisonscar on Instagram (modified by author)
The two crossed paths at the University of Mississippi, where Wright graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as an account executive at Intuit Mailchimp since November 2024. Calvin has also worked with other companies, including Birdeye, Grin, and Priority1.

Who is Madison Scarpino, the Fox reporter?

Madison Scarpino was born on 12 November 1997 in the United States. She is an American citizen of Italian descent. Madison Scarpino's parents are Tony and Tricia Scarpino. Her father, Tony, had a distinguished career as a Naval Aviator before retiring in January 2025.

FOX News national correspondence Madison Scarpino
Madison Scarpino reporting for FOX News next to a lake in Newfoundland, Canada on 3 July 2023. Photo: @madisonscar (modified by author)
The American journalist has two siblings: Anthony and Mia Scarpino. Her brother, Anthony, plays baseball for Eastern Kentucky University. The Scarpino family moved a lot during her childhood, but she calls Tampa, Florida, USA, her hometown.

Madison Scarpino attended Tampa Catholic High School in Florida. She later followed her passion for storytelling to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2020.

Madison Scarpino (C) with two female students taking a photo after graduating
Madison Scarpino with fellow students during graduation at the University of Mississippi in 2020. Photo: @madisonscar on Instagram (modified by author)
While at Ole Miss, Madison Scarpino honed her skills as a news anchor, host, and weather forecaster at Newswatch. On 29 December 2023, she revealed during an interview with Barrett Media:

The school news station, though, is just where I fell in love with what is now my absolute passion. Once I started at Newswatch [at] Ole Miss and majored in broadcast journalism, I figured, let's try this out.

Madison Scarpino's career journey

Madison Scarpino is a respected journalist and media personality, currently serving as a national correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) in Atlanta. She joined FOX in January 2022 as a multimedia reporter based in St. Louis, Missouri, for a year.

Scarpino's coverage of major events, including the 2022 midterms and the United Auto Workers strike, impressed the network. She was promoted to the national correspondent based in Atlanta in December 2023.

FOX News reporter Madison Scarpino
Madison Scarpino reporting during sunset. Photo: @madisonscar on Instagram (modified by author)
Before joining the big leagues at FOX, Scarpino worked as a news reporter at WAFF-TV (NBC) in Huntsville, Alabama. She also interned at WGNO ABC26 in New Orleans.

FAQs

  1. Who is Madison Scarpino? She is an American journalist and media personality from the United States.
  2. How did Madison Scarpino become famous? Madison rose to prominence through her rapid ascent at Fox News.
  3. What is Madison Scarpino's age? She is 28 years old as of February 2026. The news reporter was born on 12 November 1997.
  4. Who are Madison Scarpino's parents? Her parents are Tony and Tricia Scarpino.
  5. Who is Madison Scarpino's husband? Madison is currently unmarried. However, she has been linked to Calvin Wright, an account executive she met during her college days.
  6. What is Madison Scarpino's salary? While her exact salary is not public, her successful transition to a national correspondence role has led to an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Market Realist.
  7. Is Madison Scarpino Italian? Madison is of Italian heritage, a cultural identity she often speaks of with pride.

Madison Scarpino is not married as of early 2026. While rumours link her romantically to Calvin Wright, a fellow University of Mississippi alum and account executive, she keeps her personal life private. The American journalist is prioritising her career as a FOX News national correspondent.

