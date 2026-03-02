Is Madison Scarpino married? What is known about the journalist's personal life
Is Madison Scarpino married? Madison Scarpino is not married as of February 2026. While the American journalist has become a familiar face on national news, she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight. Currently, Scarpino serves as a FOX News national correspondent, reporting from their Atlanta bureau.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Madison Scarpino is not married and has never been married.
- She is allegedly dating Calvin Wright, an account executive she met at the University of Mississippi.
- Scarpino joined Fox News as a St. Louis-based reporter in 2022 before moving to Atlanta as a national correspondent in December 2023.
Profile summary
Real name
Madison Scarpino
Gender
Female
Date of birth
12 November 1997
Age
28 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Tampa, Florida, United States
Current residence
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Italian
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
168
Weight in pounds
130
Weight in kilograms
59
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Tricia Scarpino
Father
Tony Scarpino
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Calvin Wright
School
Tampa Catholic High School
University
University of Mississippi
Profession
Journalist, media personality
Net worth
$1 million
Is Madison Scarpino married?
The FOX News reporter is unmarried and has kept her personal life private. However, Madison Scarpino is rumoured to be dating Calvin Wright, an account executive.
The two crossed paths at the University of Mississippi, where Wright graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as an account executive at Intuit Mailchimp since November 2024. Calvin has also worked with other companies, including Birdeye, Grin, and Priority1.
Who is Madison Scarpino, the Fox reporter?
Madison Scarpino was born on 12 November 1997 in the United States. She is an American citizen of Italian descent. Madison Scarpino's parents are Tony and Tricia Scarpino. Her father, Tony, had a distinguished career as a Naval Aviator before retiring in January 2025.
The American journalist has two siblings: Anthony and Mia Scarpino. Her brother, Anthony, plays baseball for Eastern Kentucky University. The Scarpino family moved a lot during her childhood, but she calls Tampa, Florida, USA, her hometown.
Madison Scarpino attended Tampa Catholic High School in Florida. She later followed her passion for storytelling to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2020.
While at Ole Miss, Madison Scarpino honed her skills as a news anchor, host, and weather forecaster at Newswatch. On 29 December 2023, she revealed during an interview with Barrett Media:
The school news station, though, is just where I fell in love with what is now my absolute passion. Once I started at Newswatch [at] Ole Miss and majored in broadcast journalism, I figured, let's try this out.
Madison Scarpino's career journey
Madison Scarpino is a respected journalist and media personality, currently serving as a national correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) in Atlanta. She joined FOX in January 2022 as a multimedia reporter based in St. Louis, Missouri, for a year.
Scarpino's coverage of major events, including the 2022 midterms and the United Auto Workers strike, impressed the network. She was promoted to the national correspondent based in Atlanta in December 2023.
Before joining the big leagues at FOX, Scarpino worked as a news reporter at WAFF-TV (NBC) in Huntsville, Alabama. She also interned at WGNO ABC26 in New Orleans.
FAQs
- Who is Madison Scarpino? She is an American journalist and media personality from the United States.
- How did Madison Scarpino become famous? Madison rose to prominence through her rapid ascent at Fox News.
- What is Madison Scarpino's age? She is 28 years old as of February 2026. The news reporter was born on 12 November 1997.
- Who are Madison Scarpino's parents? Her parents are Tony and Tricia Scarpino.
- Who is Madison Scarpino's husband? Madison is currently unmarried. However, she has been linked to Calvin Wright, an account executive she met during her college days.
- What is Madison Scarpino's salary? While her exact salary is not public, her successful transition to a national correspondence role has led to an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Market Realist.
- Is Madison Scarpino Italian? Madison is of Italian heritage, a cultural identity she often speaks of with pride.
Madison Scarpino is not married as of early 2026. While rumours link her romantically to Calvin Wright, a fellow University of Mississippi alum and account executive, she keeps her personal life private. The American journalist is prioritising her career as a FOX News national correspondent.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.