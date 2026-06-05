Philip Agbese denied claims that he signed a document supporting Ikenga Ugochinyere's emergence in a minority leadership position within the House

The lawmaker said the document captured in the viral CCTV footage related to members' welfare and constituency projects, not leadership politics

Tension reportedly erupted during House proceedings over the issue before the Speaker directed that the matter be handled through internal channels

Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has moved to clear the air over a controversy surrounding a document allegedly connected to efforts to elevate lawmaker Ikenga Ugochinyere to a minority leadership position.

The lawmaker's response follows the circulation of CCTV footage on social media showing him signing a document.

Philip Agbese has rejected claims linking his signature to a minority leadership arrangement. Photo: FB/PhilipAgbese

Source: Facebook

The footage sparked claims that he had endorsed a political arrangement involving Ugochinyere's leadership ambition within the House.

What document did Agbese sign?

Agbese acknowledged that he was the person seen in the video but firmly rejected suggestions that the document was linked to any leadership campaign or political endorsement.

According to him in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the document related to matters affecting lawmakers' welfare and the implementation of constituency projects. He argued that the purpose of the document had been wrongly interpreted and presented to the public.

The lawmaker challenged those promoting the allegation to provide proof supporting their claims.

"Let anyone provide video evidence that the document was meant to elevate Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere," he reportedly stated.

Agbese maintained that the narrative surrounding the footage was inaccurate and did not reflect the true purpose of the document he signed.

How did the dispute reach the house?

The controversy had earlier surfaced during proceedings in the House of Representatives, where Agbese reportedly questioned claims that his signature appeared on a document connected to the minority leadership issue.

Supporters of Agbese argue that the CCTV footage was taken out of context. Photo: FB/PhilipAgbese

Source: Twitter

He denied supporting any move related to Ugochinyere's emergence as Minority Leader and distanced himself from interpretations suggesting otherwise.

The matter reportedly generated heated exchanges among lawmakers. Sources familiar with the proceedings said attempts were made to persuade members that Agbese had endorsed the leadership proposal.

However, the Benue lawmaker insisted that the document being discussed was unrelated to leadership politics and served an entirely different purpose.

The disagreement reportedly created tension on the floor before the Speaker intervened and directed that the matter be handled through established internal procedures.

Philip Agbese resigns from APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, announced his official defection on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday, March 31.

Agbese faults politicisation of pipeline protection contracts

Earlier, Philip Agbese warned that fresh calls to break up pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta could weaken coordination and threaten recent progress in protecting oil infrastructure.

He said the growing political tone around the debate risks undermining national security priorities.

Source: Legit.ng