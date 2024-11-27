Who is Claire-Anne Stroll? Uncover the legend of Lance Stroll's mother

Claire-Anne Stroll is a Belgian fashion designer and businesswoman. She is well-known as the mother of the Canadian motorsport racing driver Lance Stroll. Stroll owns a luxury activewear brand called Callens, which is known for making a wide range of sports-inspired fashion. Despite her fame, she prefers to live a quiet life, and little is known about her.

Claire-Anne Stroll was born in Belgium. She married Lawrence Stroll, a Canadian businessman famous for owning the Aston Martin F1 Team. Claire-Anne is the mother of two famous children, a son and a daughter. Learn more about Lance Stroll's mother in this article.

Profile summary

Full name Claire-Anne Stroll Gender Female Date of birth 24 June Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Belgium Current residence Geneva, Switzerland Nationality Belgian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Lawrence S Stroll Children 2 Profession Fashion designer, businesswoman

Claire-Anne Stroll's bio

She was born in Montreal, Canada. What is Claire-Anne Stroll's age? Her age is unknown, but looking at her photos, she could be in her later fifties. According to an Instagram post shared by her daughter, the Belgian businesswoman celebrates her birthday on June 24th.

Career

Claire-Anne Stroll is a fashion designer and businesswoman. She is the founder of Callens, a luxury activewear brand, which she founded under Paul Helbers's creative direction.

According to an interview with the Montreal Gazette, she created the collection because of a market niche. She loves to feel comfortable in her clothes and wants others to feel comfortable.

I just created this collection because I thought that there was a niche in the market. I felt that it was missing. Iam a very supportive person, and I love to feel comfortable in my clothes. I love tecno fabrics, and I wanted a better level of it. So I create a collection where you combine tecno innovation, tecno fabrics with very sophisticated natural fibres, and its performance meets elegance. That is the concept of the collection.

She added:

This is a collection that you want to feel good in your body, but you want to feel good in your clothes, like a second skin. This is the fabric comfortable because of the tecno fabric, but it also the softness and fluidity of the natural fibres.

She is a sports enthusiast and loves hiking, biking, tennis, golf, and other sporty activities. Her love for sports and other activities inspired her to start the Callens collection.

What is Claire-Anne Stroll's net worth?

The fashion designer's net worth is not available. However, according to ARTnews, her joint net worth with her ex-husband is alleged to be $2.7 billion. She makes her fortune from her career as a fashion designer and businesswoman. Her ex-husband is among the richest people in Formula One.

Marital life and children

She married one of the famous people, Lawrence S. Stroll. He is the Aston Martin F1 Team owner. The two have two children, Lance Stroll and Chloe Stroll. Their first child, Chloe, was born on 11 April 1995.

Chloe is a singer-songwriter known for songs such as Water Over Sand, Surrender, and My Future. The singer-songwriter is married to the Australian snowboarder Scotty James.

Their second child, Lance, was born on 29 October 1998. He is a famous racing driver who competes for the Aston Martin Formula One Team. Lance Stroll won his first title at the Italian F4 Championship in 2014. According to the FIA, the racing driver won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship in 2016 with Prema.

FAQs

Who is Claire-Anne Stroll? She is a Belgian fashion designer and businesswoman widely known as the mother of the famous athlete Lance Stroll. Is Lawrence Stroll still married to Claire-Anne Stroll? The two divorced, and the Canadian businessman married Raquel Diniz in 2020. Where is Claire-Anne Stroll from? She was born in Belgium. How many children does Claire-Anne Stroll have? The businesswoman has two children, Lance and Chloe Stroll. What is Claire-Anne Stroll's nationality? She is Belgian. What brand does Claire-Anne Stroll own? She is the founder of the Callens brand.

Claire-Anne Stroll is a fashion designer and businesswoman. She is the ex-wife of Lawrence Stroll. Their son Lance is a famous athlete, and their daughter Chloe has also made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a singer-songwriter.

