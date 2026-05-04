Who is the richest Love on the Spectrum cast member? Steve Spitz is the richest star from the series, with an estimated net worth of $18 million. While he leads the pack thanks to a substantial family inheritance, other fan favourites like Dani Bowman and David Isaacman have also built multi-million-dollar fortunes.

The top five richest members of Love on the Spectrum are Steve, Dani, David, Adan, and Tyler. Photo: @onlyinsf, Dia Dipasupil, Archuleta, @mrcorreaadan, @tyler_white_official (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Steve Spitz leads the cast as the wealthiest member with an estimated net worth of $18 million , largely attributed to his family's legacy in the luxury publishing industry.

leads the cast as the wealthiest member with an estimated net worth of , largely attributed to his family's legacy in the luxury publishing industry. Dani Bowman has amassed a $5.4 million fortune as an entrepreneur, launching her award-winning animation company, Danimation, at just 14.

has amassed a fortune as an entrepreneur, launching her award-winning animation company, Danimation, at just 14. David Isaacman has an estimated net worth of $5 million , supported by a high-profile family estate and his father's successful career as a leading Hollywood attorney.

has an estimated net worth of , supported by a high-profile family estate and his father's successful career as a leading Hollywood attorney. Tyler White, widely known as DJ Ty White, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, largely earned through his thriving DJ business and music production career.

Who is the richest Love on the Spectrum cast member?

In compiling and comparing the net worths of the Love on the Spectrum cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including The Tab and Celebrity Net Worth.

Cast member Net worth Steve Spitz $18 million Dani Bowman $5.4 million David Isaacman $5 million Adan $3 million Tyler White $1.5 million Abbey Romeo $150,000 Shelley Wolfe $150,000 Connor Tomlinson $120,000 James B. Jones $100,000 Kaelynn Partlow $75,000 Tanner Smith $50,000

11. Tanner Smith — $50,000

Tanner Smith attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tanner Smith

Tanner Smith Date of birth: 23 November 1998

23 November 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2026)

27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States

Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States Profession: Television personality, autism awareness advocate

Tanner Smith has an estimated net worth of $50,000. His wealth comes from his television appearances, particularly on Love on the Spectrum, as well as brand partnerships and ambassador work with Wable.

The reality TV star Tanner Smith has also earned income through collaborations with brands such as Run Club GVL, Brightside Cafe, Vineyard Vines, Prime Bites Treats, and Cove Soda. His earlier roles in hospitality and retail have also contributed to his earnings.

10. Kaelynn Partlow — $75,000

Kaelynn Partlow posing with her dog smiling. Photo: @kaelynnvp (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Kaelynn Partlow

Kaelynn Partlow Date of birth: 2 April 1997

2 April 1997 Age: 29 years old (as of 2026)

29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Greenville, South Carolina, United States

Greenville, South Carolina, United States Profession: ABA paraprofessional, autism advocate

Kaelynn Partlow has an estimated net worth of $75,000. She works in applied behaviour analysis as a lead registered behaviour technician at the Project Hope Foundation, where she provides therapy and mentors staff.

Beyond her clinical work, Partlow is a prominent autism advocate with a strong social media presence focused on neurodiversity awareness. He has also expanded her reach through educational collaborations and the release of her 2025 book, Life on the Bridge: Linking My World to Yours as an Autistic Therapist.

9. James B. Jones — $100,000

James B. Jones attends Netflix "Love on the Spectrum" ATAS Official. Photo by Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James B. Jones

James B. Jones Date of birth: 19 July 1987

19 July 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of March 2026)

38 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Boston, Massachusetts, United States Profession: IT specialist, television personality

James B. Jones is an IT support specialist and television personality with an estimated net worth of $100,000. Alongside his appearances on the show, James B. Jones works as an on-site IT support specialist for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a role he began in April 2020.

James previously held a similar position at Sanofi Genzyme, where he managed hardware installations and resolved technical support issues. He has also expanded into entrepreneurship through an official merchandise line in partnership with Merch Disrupt.

8. Connor Tomlinson — $120,000

Connor Tomlinson attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Love On The Spectrum". Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Connor Tomlinson

Connor Tomlinson Date of birth: 17 March 1999

17 March 1999 Age: 27 years old (as of March 2026)

27 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Boston area, Massachusetts, United States

Boston area, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Actor, television personality, autism advocate, entrepreneur

Connor Tomlinson is a reality TV personality, actor, and advocate with a net worth of approximately $120,000. Following the show's success, Connor Tomlinson signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) in September 2025 for representation in acting, voice work, and brand partnerships.

The actor has since expanded into scripted television, debuting on NBC's Brilliant Minds, while also growing his YouTube channel. In addition, he served as a presenter at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards alongside fellow cast member Tanner Smith.

Connor is also an entrepreneur, running a merchandise line in partnership with MerchLabs.

7. Shelley Wolfe — $150,000

Full name: Shelley Wolfe

Shelley Wolfe Date of birth: 1989

1989 Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)

37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

England, United Kingdom Profession: Senior advertising manager, TV personality

Shelley Wolfe is a senior advertising manager and television personality with a net worth of approximately $150,000. Her breakout moment came in 2025 when she joined Season 3 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum as James B. Jones' girlfriend. Wolfe later returned in 2026 for Season 4, where she featured in a more prominent role.

As a senior advertising manager, Shelley Wolfe reportedly earns a six-figure salary, while industry standards for similar roles range from $120,000 to $180,000 annually.

6. Abbey Romeo — $150,000

Abbey Romeo attends the World Premiere of Disney+'s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special". Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Abbey Romeo Lutes

Abbey Romeo Lutes Date of birth: 17 May 1998

17 May 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2026)

27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Reality TV star, digital content creator, singer, entrepreneur

Abbey Romeo has an estimated net worth of $150,000. She has built a career across music, social media, and her knitwear brand Made by Abbey. Abbey is known for her 2025 single Boyfriend Forever. As a digital creator, she has grown a large following on TikTok and Instagram by sharing content inspired by her love of Disney, animals, and “mermaid vibes.”

5. Tyler White — $1.5 million

Tyler White attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Love On The Spectrum". Photo: Brianna Bryson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyler White

Tyler White Date of birth: 1998

1998 Age: 28 years old (as of 2026)

28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Shirley, Arkansas, United States

Shirley, Arkansas, United States Profession: Reality TV personality, singer-songwriter, emcee, DJ, podcaster

Tyler from Love on the Spectrum's net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. He is a television personality, country music singer, songwriter, emcee, podcaster, and DJ. He first gained attention on Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum and returned in Season 4 in 2026 alongside his fiancée, Madison.

Beyond the series, Tyler White built his career in music and live entertainment. He launched his wedding DJ service, DJ TyW7, in 2017 and has performed at major events, including the Grand Ole Opry Centennial Celebration. Tyler's income is driven by live performances, event hosting, and his broader work across music and media.

4. Adan Correa — $3 million

Adan poses next to a Mickey Mouse dummy. Photo: @mrcorreaadan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Adan Correa

Adan Correa Date of birth: 1996

1996 Age: 30 years old (as of 2026)

30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States

Santa Ana, California, United States Profession: Reality TV star, public safety officer, animator, graphic designer, voice actor

Adan Correa has an estimated net worth of $3 million, largely connected to his family's real estate background and his father's role in the U.S. House of Representatives. He works as a public safety officer with OCVIBE Special Events.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Adan Correa began his career in 2016 as a sales floor associate at Goodwill of Orange County. He later joined Target in 2021 as a food and beverage attendant, further gaining experience in customer service and retail. Adan is also pursuing creative work in graphic design, animation, and voice acting.

3. David Isaacman — $5 million

David Isaacman attends the 76th Emmys Performer Nominee Celebration. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Isaacman

David Isaacman Date of birth: 17 December 1994

17 December 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of April 2026)

31 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: HR specialist, reality TV star

David Isaacman has an estimated net worth of $5 million, largely underpinned by his family's estate in Dana Point, California. He is the son of renowned attorney Alan Isaacman, best known for his landmark contributions to Supreme Court law.

Isaacman serves as a human resources specialist at Beverly Hills City Hall, a role he has held for more than six years. He is also expanding into children's literature, with his debut book, The Big Five Save the Lions, scheduled for release in August 2026.

2. Dani Bowman — $5.4 million

Dani Bowman, at the Variety Studio presented by Google TV. Photo: Katie Jones (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dani Bowman

Dani Bowman Date of birth: 9 January 1995

9 January 1995 Age: 31 years old (as of 2026)

31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: La Cañada Flintridge, California, United States

La Cañada Flintridge, California, United States Profession: Animator, actress, filmmaker, public speaker

Dani has built an estimated net worth of $5.4 million as a pioneering force in animation. Her main source of income is her work as an animator, with credits on several Hollywood projects. Dani also earns through television appearances, speaking engagements, and brand partnerships.

In addition, Dani Bowman runs DaniMation Entertainment, a company focused on developing animation talent for artists on the autism spectrum and those with other disabilities.

1. Steve Spitz — $18 million

Steve Spitz speaks during the 2022 Media Access Awards. Photo: Easterseals (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steve Spitz

Steve Spitz Date of birth: 1958

1958 Age: 68 years old (as of 2026)

68 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Reality TV star, neurodiversity advocate

Steve Spitz remains the wealthiest cast member with an estimated net worth of $18 million. His fortune is primarily tied to a significant inheritance from his father, Harold "Hal" Spitz, a successful publisher and CEO of the luxury hotel magazine Guest Informant.

Steve's financial position is further strengthened by a long-standing media career, including decades of work as a professional voiceover artist and radio host in the San Francisco area.

Which Love on the Spectrum cast member is worth $18 million?

Steve Spitz is the cast member with an estimated net worth of $18 million.

Who on Love on the Spectrum is rich?

The wealthiest cast member is Steve Spitz, with an estimated net worth of $18 million, stemming from his family's luxury publishing empire, Guest Informant.

Are there paid actors on Love on the Spectrum?

The cast of Love on the Spectrum does not receive a salary, as the series is classified as a documentary series rather than a reality TV show. A source provided details to The US Sun about the financial arrangement, stating:

The cast of Love on the Spectrum does not get paid at all for appearing on the show. There is no stipend and no salary of any kind.

The source added:

Production does pay for the costs of the dates, and they pay for transportation for all subjects and family members, but that is it. Even more popular stars do not get paid at all when they come back.

Is Connor from Love on the Spectrum's family rich?

There's no public indication that Connor Tomlinson from Love on the Spectrum comes from a wealthy family. He has shared that he began working as a supermarket assistant, pointing to a relatively ordinary background rather than a rich one.

While Steve Spitz is the wealthiest Love on the Spectrum cast member, the rest of the cast reflects a wide range of financial backgrounds. Their wealth stems from varied paths, including business, inheritance, and careers in the creative industries.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the cast of Sinners ranked by net worth. The film's leading star, Michael B. Jordan, is the wealthiest member of the cast, with an estimated net worth of around $50 million.

The cast of Sinners brings together both established actors and emerging talent. Rising star Jack O'Connell has an estimated net worth of $2 million, built from standout roles in Unbroken and Skins, along with his growing presence in Hollywood films.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng