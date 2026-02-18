How much do the actors on The Bear make? The stars ranked by net worth

How much do the actors on The Bear make? Stars such as Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joel McHale have net worths estimated between $2 million and $14 million, highlighting the success of their diverse careers. Salaries per episode vary as well, with Jeremy Allen White reportedly leading the pack at around $750,000 per episode.

The top five richest stars in The Bear cast. Photo: Randy Shropshire, Alberto E. Rodriguez, Dia Dipasupil, David Jon/Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

How much do the actors on The Bear make?

In compiling and ranking The Bear cast's net worth list, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Actor Net worth Joel McHale $14 million Jon Bernthal $12 million Jeremy Allen White $8 million Oliver Platt $5 million Ayo Edebiri $4 million Ebon Moss-Bachrach $4 million Matty Matheson $2 million

7. Matty Matheson – $2 million

Chef Matty Matheson sits on a couch as he holds a parrot on his arm. Photo: @mattymatheson on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Matthew James Matheson

: Matthew James Matheson Date of birth : 7 February 1982 (44 years old as of 2026)

: 7 February 1982 (44 years old as of 2026) Place of birth : Saint John, Canada

: Saint John, Canada Profession: Chef, actor

Matty Matheson appears in The Bear as Neil Fak and has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Unlike many of his co-stars, he has built much of his wealth through his successful career as a professional chef rather than acting. In the show, he reportedly earned around $100,000 per episode.

He serves as the executive chef at Parts & Labour and has played a key role in several culinary ventures. In 2011, he co-founded the Group of 7 Chefs in Toronto, followed by the launch of P&L Catering in 2012.

He also helped establish the Northern Alliance, an initiative that brings chefs together from the United States and Canada. Beyond the kitchen, Matheson owns Matheson Cookware and Matheson Food Company, further expanding his footprint in the food industry.

6. Ebon Moss-Bachrach – $4 million

US actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon (modified by author)

Full name : Ebon Che Moss-Bachrach

: Ebon Che Moss-Bachrach Date of birth : 19 March 1977 (48 years old as of February 2026)

: 19 March 1977 (48 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is a Hollywood actor best known for portraying restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich in The Bear, a role that earned him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His alleged net worth is around $4 million, with most of his wealth stemming from his long-standing acting career. Additionally, he allegedly earned between $125,000 and $200,000+ per episode on the show.

Since making his debut in 1999, Moss-Bachrach has built an impressive résumé with approximately 70 acting credits. Beyond The Bear, he has appeared in notable projects such as Girls, The Punisher, NOS4A2, The Grey Matter, and The Volunteer, showcasing his range across both television and film.

5. Ayo Edebiri – $4 million

Ayo Edebiri, in different outfits, as she attends the SNL50. Photo: @ayoedebiri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ayo Edebiri

: Ayo Edebiri Date of birth : 3 October 1995 (30 years old as of February 2026)

: 3 October 1995 (30 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Actress, comedian, television writer, director

Ayo Edebiri’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million. She stars as Chef Sydney Adamu in the acclaimed comedy-drama The Bear, a breakout role that has earned her a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

The actress reportedly earned between $150,000 and $200,000 per episode of the series. Her net worth is estimated at around $4 million, largely driven by her steadily rising acting career, which began in 2014.

With more than 40 acting credits to her name, she has also appeared in notable projects such as Bottoms, Inside Out 2, After the Hunt, Big Mouth, and Omni Loop, further solidifying her growing presence in Hollywood.

4. Oliver Platt – $5 million

Oliver Platt attends a dinner for the cast and producers of "The Bear" at Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Jon (modified by author)

Full name : Oliver James Platt

: Oliver James Platt Date of birth : 12 January 1960 (66 years old as of 2026)

: 12 January 1960 (66 years old as of 2026) Place of birth : Windsor, Canada

: Windsor, Canada Profession: Actor

Oliver Platt, who plays Uncle Jimmy in The Bear, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He has built his fortune through a career in acting that spans over three decades since his 1987 debut, with his role on the show reportedly earning him about $200,000 per episode.

Beyond The Bear, Platt has appeared in roughly 96 films and television series, showcasing his versatility across genres. Some of his most memorable roles include Porthos in The Three Musketeers, Rupert Burns in Bicentennial Man, and Hector Cyr in Lake Placid.

3. Jeremy Allen White – $8 million

Jeremy Allen White attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Full name : Jeremy Allen White

: Jeremy Allen White Date of birth : 17 February 1991 (35 years old as of 2026)

: 17 February 1991 (35 years old as of 2026) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Jeremy Allen White’s net worth is estimated at $8 million. The actor, who portrays Carmy Berzatto in The Bear, was allegedly paid $350,000 per episode at the start of the TV series, a figure that was later reported to have increased to $750,000.

Beyond The Bear, Jeremy Allen White has built a successful acting career with approximately 32 acting credits to his name and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Some of his notable projects include The Iron Claw, The Rental, and Shameless.

Outside of entertainment, he has also invested in real estate. He reportedly owns a 2,122-square-foot home in Studio City, California, valued at about $1.45 million.

2. Jon Bernthal – $12 million

Jon Bernthal attends CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Full name : Jonathan Edward Bernthal

: Jonathan Edward Bernthal Date of birth : 20 September 1976 (49 years old as of February 2026)

: 20 September 1976 (49 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Profession: Actor

Jon Bernthal starred in The Bear as Michael Berzatto and reportedly earned about $80,000 per episode for his role. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $12 million, largely accumulated through his successful acting career.

Bernthal began his professional acting journey in 2002 with Mary/Mary and has since appeared in numerous acclaimed films and television series, including The Accountant, King Richard, Fury, and The Wolf of Wall Street. One of his highest-paying roles was portraying Frank Castle in The Punisher, for which he reportedly earned $350,000 per episode.

In addition to acting, Bernthal has made strategic investments in real estate. In 2015, he sold his storybook-style cottage in Venice for $1.95 million, having originally purchased it in 2010 for $1.012 million. He also bought a home in Ojai, California, for $1.85 million in November 2014.

1. Joel McHale – $14 million

Joel McHale attends as The Macallan and The Hollywood Reporter celebrate The Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release at The Macallan Villa. Photo: Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Full name : Joel Edward McHale

: Joel Edward McHale Date of birth : 20 November 1971 (54 years old as of February 2026)

: 20 November 1971 (54 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Rome, Italy

: Rome, Italy Profession: Actor, comedian, television presenter

Joel McHale portrays the NYC chef in the American comedy-drama series and is allegedly worth an estimated $14 million, placing him among the wealthiest cast members.

He first gained widespread recognition as the long-time host of The Soup, where he reportedly earned around $2 million per year. Beyond hosting, McHale has built a prolific acting career with more than 100 credits, including standout roles in Community, Deliver Us from Evil, The Informant!, and The Happytime Murders.

In real estate, the American comedian and his wife purchased a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, in 2007, for $1.88 million, later selling it in 2016 for $2.55 million. In 2009, he purchased a $500,000 home in Sammamish, Washington, and in 2014 invested in a gated mansion in Studio City, California, for $5.15 million.

How much did Jeremy Allen White make from The Bear?

Jeremy Allen White reportedly earns up to $750,000 per episode for his leading role in the series. As the central character, he is considered the highest-paid actor on the show.

What was The Bear cast's salary per episode?

Cast salaries vary depending on role and experience. Jeremy Allen White is reportedly the top earner at about $750,000 per episode, Ayo Edebiri allegedly earns between $150,000 and $200,000 per episode, and Jon Bernthal is said to have earned around $80,000 per episode. Supporting and recurring actors typically earn less.

Who is the richest cast member of The Bear?

Joel McHale is reportedly the richest cast member, with an alleged net worth of $14 million. His wealth stems from his long career in television, film, and hosting.

How did Matty Matheson build his wealth?

Matty Matheson built most of his wealth through his career as a professional chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur. In addition to appearing on The Bear, he owns culinary businesses, cookware lines, and food-related ventures.

Has the cast of The Bear won any major awards?

Several cast members have received prestigious accolades. Ayo Edebiri has won a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach has won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Bear actors have earned varied salaries per episode, depending on their roles and experience. Their net worths reflects their diverse career paths. While most built their fortunes through acting, others expanded into business and real estate.

