A 300-level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has shared her Chemistry exam questions online

The young lady mentioned the time allocated for the exam and revealed the multiple pages of the questions

The questions she shared and what she said about them in her viral post made many Nigerians react online

A 300-level Chemistry student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has sparked debate on social media after sharing photos that show the tough questions in her exam paper.

The young lady shared a video showing all the pages of the exam question paper while complaining about the limited time that was allocated for answering it.

University of Ilorin student trends after sharing Chemistry 345 exam questions. Photo Source: TikTok/susan72938

Source: TikTok

University of Ilorin student posts exam question

On her TikTok page, she added a caption that showed that she and other Chemistry students were allocated just 2 hours to answer the 7 questions.

Due to the short amount of time, she said she couldn’t answer all.

Also in the comments section of the video, @susan72938 mentioned the course code of the course as Chemistry 345.

Several people who took to the comments section of the post asked if she was expecting a different question, but she responded that the time allocated for the exam was small.

University of Ilorin student shares challenging Chemistry exam questions, sparks reactions. Photo Source: TikTok/susan72938

Source: TikTok

Forty Seven Cars wrote:

"Aunty is expecting them to asBukunmi the atomic number of Oxygen. You better solve real life problems."

The University of Ilorin student, @Susan, responded:

"The time was small."

Several people have also reacted to the questions in the comments section.

Reactions as UNILORIN student post exam questions

nanaaishat33 noted:

"Say no more. Applied spectroscopy will always whine you

cos tell me why I'm crying while reading this particular course last year, not because I'm not understanding but it's just too complicated and much🥹🥲... but here we're 😊A final year student already."

Fireheart 🔥(Taylor's version) added:

"200l Bch we wrote one exam for 5 hours. Omo that day wasn’t funny."

Oluwabusayo//The influence shared:

"Seeing this after I decided to take a break from reading my own spectroscopy.This is a sign make I go carry my book.'

Bukunmi explained:

"Na wetin we sef de write for accounting for federal University kashere."

Victor ♉|| V-Tech Engineering explained:

"These exams are usually very easy, just know the concept and the rest is history."

Rizqiyyah wrote:

"Don’t worry more to come in 400L you go wan melt 😭 na the stage I dey now."

Lanre Football added:

"12yrs ago, I offered this course in Unilorin as a student of department of Industrial Chemistry such a beautiful ❤️one."

VIDA ACCESS CLOTHING stressed:

"Normal normal chemistry department no get joy."

Tife_Bhadmus🌻 shared:

"This course+the lectures in charge showed me shege… but I can no longer relate😌 W Graduate in the chat!"

Ib Funsho noted:

"There are some courses in the exams, you know you can't answer all because of the time, but you'll end getting A🤣 Somebody shout." Power wrote:

"Reminds me of Statistics then."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Omolara Kayode, became the best graduating student at the University of Ilorin.

She got the highest CGPA in her department. She said she worked hard, prayed, and stayed focused on her studies. She also advised other students to set goals and study well.

Man begins master’s at University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his school journey after starting his master’s degree at the University of Ibadan.

He said he graduated from the University of Ilorin in 2019 with a degree in Architecture, but waited about six years before going back to school. He explained that he worked and gained experience during that time before deciding to continue his studies.

Source: Legit.ng