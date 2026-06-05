A video of Olori Toyin Sowemimo has surfaced online and drawn the attention of many social media users

In the recording, the queen was seen speaking with a bloodied face as she made allegations against her husband, Oba Kolawole Sowemimo

Many people were taken aback by the disturbing video and took to the comment section to ask what could be done to help the couple resolve their differences

A viral video of Olori Toyin Sowemimo, the wife of Oba Kolawole Sowemimo, the king of the Owode-Egba Kingdom, has sparked widespread reactions due to the condition she appeared to be in during the recording.

In the video, she urged her followers and other Nigerians to share the clip so they could see the alleged maltreatment she claimed to have suffered at the hands of the monarch.

Reactions as Queen cries out, accuses Oba Kolawole Sowemimo of alleged assault. Photo credit@gelebysegunlagos/@cityscop

Source: Instagram

According to her, it was her husband who allegedly caused the injury that affected her eyesight. Blood could be seen dripping from her face as she spoke and displayed the wound she claimed was inflicted on her.

Oba Kolawole Sowemimo reacts to allegation

Responding to the queen's claims, the monarch calmly denied the allegations, insisting that he did not lay a hand on her.

He stated that he knew nothing about the incident she was describing and warned that anyone who shared the video, as requested by the queen, could face legal action.

Queen responds to monarch's denial

In response, the queen, who spoke mainly in Yoruba throughout the video, questioned how she could have inflicted such injuries on herself.

She added that the truth would eventually be established in court and that it would become clear who was telling the truth.

The queen also described the monarch as illegitimate as she continued speaking and vowed to keep sharing the recording.

Fans react to Queen Sowemimo's video

Many social media users were taken aback by the disturbing video and expressed concern over the allegations.

Queen Toyin makes allegations against Oba Kolawole Sowemimo. Photo credit@cityscoop

Source: Instagram

Some appealed to both the monarch and the queen to remain calm and seek an amicable resolution to the dispute.

Others said they had always believed the couple enjoyed a happy and seemingly perfect marriage and were surprised by the allegations being made publicly.

A few commenters speculated that tensions over the possibility of the monarch taking another wife might be behind the alleged conflict, although there is no evidence to support this claim.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Olori Toyin Sowemimo's video

Here are comments below:

@fallygoldsales2clothings shared:

"Queen do like queen ! Call oba omo ale, our own oba ."

@aduskybalo said:

"Thought their love life is perfect. The kings of calamine lotion."

@ 0_peju stated:

"If relationship don tire una make una leave each other."

@preorderwithswm_arena commented:

"Na my home town oo , Owode egba."

@ak_fitness91 reacted:

"when you Dey enjoy with the king we no know so why make we con carry your matter for head?"

@itopa.ozigi wrote:

"Social media be revealing sheeeet!"

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olori Folashade shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby dump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng