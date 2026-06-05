CLADI petitioned the DSS to investigate allegations that lawmakers received financial inducements during consultations for the House leadership position

The group claimed reports of alleged $50,000 payments raised concerns about the integrity of the endorsement process and public trust in parliament

Investigators were urged to examine financial records, communication exchanges and other evidence to determine whether monetary influence played a role

The Centre for Legislative Accountability and Democratic Integrity (CLADI) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate allegations of financial inducement linked to the contest for the minority leadership position in the House of Representatives.

According to PM News, the group submitted a petition to the security agency, alleging that claims of cash payments made to lawmakers during consultations for the leadership position warrant urgent scrutiny.

Civic group petitions the DSS to investigate lawmakers. Photo: HoR/FB

Source: Facebook

The petition specifically mentioned Ikenga Ugochinyere and more than 60 opposition lawmakers reportedly involved in the endorsement process.

Did lawmakers receive cash for endorsements?

CLADI said reports suggesting that some lawmakers may have been offered $50,000 in exchange for support have raised concerns about the credibility of the leadership selection process.

The organisation described the allegations as serious and capable of damaging public confidence in the National Assembly if left unresolved.

In the petition signed by its National President, Dr Usman Ibrahim Abdullahi, and National Secretary, Barrister Chika Nwafor, the group argued that the legislature's reputation must be protected through a transparent investigation.

“The National Assembly occupies a sacred position in our constitutional democracy. Any suggestion that principal officers of the parliament are being produced through financial inducement rather than democratic consensus represents a direct assault on the integrity of the legislature and must be thoroughly investigated,” the petition read.

The call for an investigation comes amid political developments following the resignation of former Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda and the emergence of Ugochinyere as the preferred candidate of a majority of opposition lawmakers.

CLADI urges security agencies to establish whether money influenced leadership endorsements. Photo: HoR/FB

Source: Getty Images

What does CLADI want investigated?

The group urged the DSS to determine whether any financial transactions influenced endorsements secured during the leadership consultations.

“We are compelled to bring this matter to your attention because of widespread reports alleging that substantial sums of foreign currency ($50,000) were offered to lawmakers to secure their signatures and support. While these claims remain allegations, their gravity requires urgent and impartial investigation,” the letter stated.

CLADI said Nigerians deserve clarity on whether lawmakers acted independently or whether financial considerations played a role in the process.

“The question before the nation is simple: were these endorsements products of conviction and consensus, or were they procured through monetary inducement? The answer is critical to public trust in the legislative institution,” the petition added.

The organisation also asked investigators to examine financial records, communication exchanges and other relevant materials that could help establish the facts.

It further urged authorities to prosecute anyone found culpable, warning that failure to address the allegations could weaken confidence in democratic institutions and create the impression that leadership positions can be secured through financial influence.

Agbese denies backing Ugochinyere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has moved to clear the air over a controversy surrounding a document allegedly connected to efforts to elevate lawmaker Ikenga Ugochinyere to a minority leadership position.

The lawmaker's response follows the circulation of CCTV footage on social media showing him signing a document.

Source: Legit.ng