Nigerian streamer Peller recently opened up about his finances in a playful new video

This was barely hours after he celebrated his lavish engagement with Jarvis online

A video saw Jarvis speak on becoming Peller’s account manager; his reaction to it went viral

A recent video of Nigerian TikTok star Peller and his fiancée Jarvis warmed the hearts of many.

This was after the duo shared a lighthearted yet revealing conversation about money management in their relationship.

Fans react as Peller speaks on money concerns after engagement to Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Recall that the couple celebrated their engagement on May 4, 2026.

Barely hours after their engagement, Jarvis introduced herself as Peller’s accountant in a viral video and declared:

“I’m here as an accountant to manage my husband’s bank.”

Peller, visibly amused, responded with a mix of humour and affection:

“Imagine what my wife is saying. The money that I sweat and suffered for is what she wants to manage.”

Jarvis quickly explained herself, saying:

“You’ll spend wisely if I manage your account. You will not spend anyhow again.”

The exchange ended on a warm note, with Peller expressing his admiration:

“I just love my wife. My wife is the best.”

The playful banter between the couple has sparked curiosity online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis opened up about the qualities that made her say “yes” to her fiancé, Peller, following their recent engagement in Ghana.

The couple recently became the centre of online attention after Peller staged a romantic proposal at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The viral video quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the young couple’s love story.

Speaking in a recent interview, Jarvis revealed that her attraction to Peller went beyond romance, as she listed some of the physical features that initially caught her attention when their relationship began in 2023.

According to her, one of the things she noticed was his unique body structure.

“He has this bowleg, while I have straight legs. My mum always told me that if I want to date or marry someone, I should look for the opposite of myself, so I like his bowleg,” she said.

The TikToker also highlighted other features she finds appealing about her fiancé, including his eyes and lips, which she described as beautiful.

“Peller has beautiful eyes as well, and his lips are nice too,” she added.

When asked about the most memorable gesture from her fiancé, Jarvis did not hesitate to mention one special moment that stood out.

She revealed that Peller once surprised her with a car as a birthday gift, describing it as one of the most emotional experiences in their relationship so far.

“Peller has done a lot of sweet things for me. However, he made my birthday very special. I never expected that he would buy me a car for my birthday. He made my day so sweet, and I was very happy,” she said.

Expressing her appreciation, Jarvis also prayed for her fiancé, wishing him greater success and prosperity.

In a light-hearted moment, she added that she hopes their love story continues to grow with even bigger blessings ahead.

“I am grateful to my love. God bless you. God will give you more money. You will buy a Cybertruck next year, buy me a house too, and even a private jet,” she said with a smile.

Social media erupts as Peller comments on finances after engagement to Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng