The life of Freddie from Love Is Blind UK from the pods to the public eye

Freddie from Love Is Blind: UK gained recognition for his journey on season one of the reality show, which premiered on Netflix on 7 August 2024. On the show, Freddie formed a connection with Catherine in the pods. They got engaged, but their relationship faced ups and downs, leading Freddie to say no at the altar.

Freddie was a standout cast member in Love Is Blind UK season 1.

in season 1. Freddie split with his Love Is Blind UK fiancée, Catherine, before season 1 ended.

fiancée, Catherine, before season 1 ended. After the show, Cat moved on with their co-star, Jake Singleton.

The TV personality uses social media platforms to advocate for Down’s syndrome.

Profile summary

Full name Freddie Powell Gender Male Date of birth 24 December 1991 Age 33 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Bolton, Greater Manchester, England Current residence Bolton, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Single Profession Funeral director, reality TV personality Instagram @freddieppowell

Freddie from Love Is Blind UK's background

The Love Is Blind UK star is 33 years old as of 2025. He was born on 24 December 1991 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Fred is a British national of white ethnicity.

Fred grew up alongside two siblings, a brother, Jack, and a sister. His brother has Down’s Syndrome, and the TV personality often features him on his Instagram. On Love Is Blind: UK, the reality star described his brother as the most caring and loving person he knows. He said:

It brought challenges, but it also taught me a lot about compassion, patience and understanding. He is the most caring and loving person I have ever met. Not an ounce of negative judgment towards anyone in his body. Only pure love – he’s perfect.

Is Freddie really a funeral director?

Freddie is a funeral director at a funeral home in Salford, where he assists families with funeral arrangements and provides support during times of loss. The reality star revealed on Love Is Blind UK that his morbid profession has scared off potential love interests in the past. He stated:

As a funeral director, I am surrounded by death every day, which scares people away. It has affected my dating. It limits how I can meet people.

What happened to Freddie from Love Is Blind?

Powell is known for participating in the first season of Netflix's Love Is Blind: UK, which premiered in August 2024. Netflix described him as:

Gym-loving Freddie was brought up by his mum and is very close to his brother Jack who has Down’s syndrome. He says the empathy their bond has instilled in him has helped in his career as a funeral director. A romantic at heart, Freddie doesn’t like being single and is hoping to find someone he can buy flowers for, take to dinner and travel the world with.

On the show, Freddie formed a connection with Catherine Richards (Cat), a 29-year-old dental nurse from Jersey, Channel Islands. As they get to know each other, Cat opens up about being adopted, while Freddie shares how much his brother means to him.

Catherine and Freddie from Love Is Blind UK became engaged during the series and went on a romantic honeymoon to Corfu. However, their relationship faced challenges, including disagreements over lifestyle differences and a prenup request.

On their wedding day, Catherine said “I do,” but Freddie walked away, leaving her at the altar heartbroken.

In a Netflix interview with Tudum, the reality TV personality revealed that their relationship changed after leaving the pods. He felt pressured and realized their differences, making it hard for him to think clearly. He said:

I know I’m not a perfect person, but I do feel like Cat was a bit short-tempered with me. I didn’t really like that. There were just differences between us, and it was a lot of pressure....I felt a bit suffocated; it was only when I had that time to myself where I got clarity, and I thought I could make my own decisions.

Are Freddie and Catherine from Love Is Blind still together?

In the same Netflix interview with Tudum, the Love Is Blind UK former participant said that he is single. After breaking up with Catherine, he took time off from dating. Though their relationship was short, he admitted feeling hurt when Catherine moved on with Jake Singleton, their fellow season 1 pod squad member. He said:

I have stayed in touch with Cat. She is a good girl. We did try and sort of continue things after, but I think it was quite clear we were different.

How tall is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK?

Freddie Powell from Love Is Blind stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK? He is a funeral director and reality TV star known for appearing in Love Is Blind UK season 1. Where is Freddie from Love is Blind UK from? The reality television personality was born in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England. How old is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK? The British funeral director is 33 years old as of 2025. When is Freddie Powell’s birthday? He was born on 24 December 1991. Who is Freddie Powell’s brother? The reality star has an older brother named Jack, who has Down’s Syndrome. Is Freddie really a funeral director? Freddie is a funeral director at a funeral home in Salford, Greater Manchester, England. Why did Freddie say no to Catherine? The TV personality said no to Catherine at the altar because he felt they weren’t ready for a lifelong commitment. What is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Freddie from Love Is Blind: UK shot into the limelight for his role on the reality show. He formed a connection with Catherine Richards in the pods, but their relationship ultimately didn’t lead to marriage. Off-screen, Freddie works as a funeral director.

