Breaking: Oyo Announces New Development Amid Captivity of Oriire Teachers, Children, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and across Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde has restricted commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations across Oyo state between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Governor Makinde announced the restriction during a statewide broadcast on Friday, June 5, monitored by Legit.ng.
The Oyo governor also vowed that his administration would not relent until the abducted teachers and children from Oriire are safely reunited with their families.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.