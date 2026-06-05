Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde has restricted commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations across Oyo state between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Governor Makinde announced the restriction during a statewide broadcast on Friday, June 5, monitored by Legit.ng.

The Oyo governor also vowed that his administration would not relent until the abducted teachers and children from Oriire are safely reunited with their families.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng